On Tuesday, defensive tackle Rasheed Lyles of Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas returned with his team for a workout. It has been a while since Lyles was able to resume some semblance of normalcy as a football player.

“I’m just glad we are back as a team,” Lyles confessed.

The Winnfield, La., native still faces uncertainty ahead. The junior colleges have decided to try to move football to the spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Lyles had just finished his freshman season at Trinity Valley last fall, piling up 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Missing a fall season could cost Lyles both exposure and experience.

“I was worried for a minute honestly, as far as not being able to play,” Lyles admitted. “I’m not sure what I want to do yet. … I kind of want to stay and get my second year to play just to have more experience playing football, so when I go to my next university I can master more things and be better off than being just off my freshman year.

"It’s optional what I am going to do.”

The good news for Lyles though is he has options, especially after NC State entered the mix.