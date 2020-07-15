 NC State Wolfpack football offer junior college DT Rasheed Lyles
NC State offers junior college defensive tackle Rasheed Lyles

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

On Tuesday, defensive tackle Rasheed Lyles of Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas returned with his team for a workout. It has been a while since Lyles was able to resume some semblance of normalcy as a football player.

“I’m just glad we are back as a team,” Lyles confessed.

The Winnfield, La., native still faces uncertainty ahead. The junior colleges have decided to try to move football to the spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Lyles had just finished his freshman season at Trinity Valley last fall, piling up 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Missing a fall season could cost Lyles both exposure and experience.

“I was worried for a minute honestly, as far as not being able to play,” Lyles admitted. “I’m not sure what I want to do yet. … I kind of want to stay and get my second year to play just to have more experience playing football, so when I go to my next university I can master more things and be better off than being just off my freshman year.

"It’s optional what I am going to do.”

The good news for Lyles though is he has options, especially after NC State entered the mix.

NC State Wolfpack football target Rasheed Lyles
NC State offered defensive tackle Rasheed Lyles this week. (Rasheed Lyles)
