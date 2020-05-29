 NC State Wolfpack football offer has a big impact on Lyndon Cooper
NC State offer has a big impact on Lyndon Cooper

About three months ago, NC State football offensive line coach John Garrison began following Carrollton (Ga.) High offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper on twitter. That was the beginning of a recruitment that led to an offer this week and potentially more down the road.

Garrison has been an apparent Cooper proponent for a while. In recent weeks, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck joined in having FaceTime conversations with 6-foot-3, 315-pounder.

The offer still caught Cooper off guard.

NC State Wolfpack football became Cooper's first Power Five offer.
NC State became Cooper's first Power Five offer. (Lyndon Cooper)
