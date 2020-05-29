About three months ago, NC State football offensive line coach John Garrison began following Carrollton (Ga.) High offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper on twitter. That was the beginning of a recruitment that led to an offer this week and potentially more down the road.

Garrison has been an apparent Cooper proponent for a while. In recent weeks, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck joined in having FaceTime conversations with 6-foot-3, 315-pounder.

The offer still caught Cooper off guard.