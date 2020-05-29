NC State offer has a big impact on Lyndon Cooper
About three months ago, NC State football offensive line coach John Garrison began following Carrollton (Ga.) High offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper on twitter. That was the beginning of a recruitment that led to an offer this week and potentially more down the road.
Garrison has been an apparent Cooper proponent for a while. In recent weeks, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck joined in having FaceTime conversations with 6-foot-3, 315-pounder.
The offer still caught Cooper off guard.
