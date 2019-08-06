The full pads were on Tuesday for the first time, and if it wasn’t the case before, things are getting real for NC State and the 2019 season. Head coach Dave Doeren said that it was fun to see. “There’s more on the line, so those guys are going to play to the whistle,” Doeren said.

NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay and the Wolfpack had their first practice with pads Tuesday. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)

Photographers and cameras were allowed for the first half of practice Tuesday, which led to some questions about quarterback rotations. Doeren said that there is nothing to read into anything yet.

“It’s just a matter when you are out there when they are getting reps with ones, twos or threes. … They are all getting equal reps right now,” Doeren explained. Doeren continues to maintain there is no timeline on the quarterback battle and noted that he’ll stretch it out till game week if that’s necessary. “If that’s what it takes, that’s what I am going to do,” he said. At other positions, Doeren likes the depth at receiver. Junior Emeka Emezie (53 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns in 2018), redshirt junior C.J. Riley (28 catches for 315 yards and two scores) and redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas (34 hauls for 383 yards and three TDs) all return with extensive playing experience. Fifth-year senior grad transfer Tabari Hines caught 123 passes for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons at Wake Forest. Doeren also listed redshirt sophomore Max Fisher and redshirt freshman Devin Carter as two other players in the mix, and he praised true freshman Keyon Lesane. Lesane is an early enrollee who Doeren noted brings a running back’s mentality to receiver. “He can run but he is really strong,” Doeren said. “He is a good guy with the ball in his hands. He’s tough, he likes contact. He’s a unique receiver in that way.” Doeren also likes the depth building at defensive back. The coaches moved sophomore Tanner Ingle from nickel to free safety and it has produced strong early reviews, with Doeren bringing up former All-ACC and current Green Bay Packers defender Josh Jones as a comparison. Ingle’s move leaves fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin and sophomore Tyler Baker-Williams in a competition at nickel. “We’ve just had some good DB recruiting classes of late and it has helped us,” Doeren said. “Tanner, he is probably our best contact player, and getting him in that free safety spot, like Josh Jones, so he can sit in the box and make a lot of plays, will help our defense.”

Learning curve varies for rookies

Guessing how true freshmen will handle their first preseason camps is a fool’s errand. Doeren noted that some take years to figure it out while others pick it up quickly. “Ultimately, they have to make a choice as a person if they want to do the things that it takes to play Power Five football,” Doeren said. “Sometimes they are just used to coasting through and in high school they can get away with it cause they are that good. Here you can’t be that way. “You hear our seniors when they get up and talk. A lot of them tell that story, ‘I thought I had it and man that was nothing.’ Some of them do it and some of them don’t. I wish I could make it easier but sometimes you just have to go through it.” Doeren was asked about a few of those rookies Tuesday after practice, including running back Jordan Houston who had shined in the first few practices. Doeren noted that Houston, like all freshmen, are apt to do at some point, hit a wall Tuesday morning. “He had a really good first four days and not so good today, so he’ll bounce back,” Doeren said. “Very athletic, good vision, can catch the ball. He’s not afraid to get in and block somebody.” One of the most highly touted signees was defensive end Savion Jackson from Clayton (N.C.) High. Jackson had the benefit of enrolling early at NC State, and that has already paid dividends. “Savion has gotten a lot better,” Doeren said. “I think the spring has helped him. He was pretty lost when he first got here. He’s in a lot better football shape for one. Just knowing the speed that we practice at and what to expect he’s starting to play a little bit more within himself. He’s got a lot of ability.”

A family affair

There are three sets of brothers on NC State’s football team this year: • Thayer Thomas and freshman linebacker Drake Thomas • Walk-ons redshirt juniors Tyler (receiver) and Will Dabbs (running back) • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matt and freshman offensive lineman Tim McKay. Doeren said the sight of the brothers walking into practice together is cool to see. “I can’t imagine that,” Doeren said. “I think it’s awesome. It says a lot about your program. An older brother comes and has a good experience and the parents want the younger one following them. It’s not always that way. “I think that says a lot about out culture and how we treat these young men. It’s fun to see them together. For life they are going to have that experience being brothers on the same football team.”