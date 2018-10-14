The updated coaches’ and Associated Press polls, released Sunday afternoon, continue to have NC State climbing up the ranks. NC State was 20th in the Associated Press and 19th in the coaches' poll a week ago. It moved up four spots in both while sitting out this weekend with its bye.

Saturday's opponent, Clemson, is ranked No. 3 in each, up a spot from the previous editions.

Here are the updated polls:

Associated Press poll:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Notre Dame

5. LSU

6. Michigan

7. Texas

8. Georgia

9. Oklahoma

10. Central Florida

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. West Virginia

14. Kentucky

15. Washington

16. NC State

17. Texas A&M

18. Penn State

19. Iowa

20. Cincinnati

21. South Florida

22. Mississippi State

23. Wisconsin

24. Michigan State

25. Washington State





Coaches poll:

1. Alabama (61 first place votes)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Clemson (2)

4. Notre Dame

5. LSU

6. Georgia

7. Michigan

8. Texas

9. Central Florida

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Florida

13. West Virginia

14. Washington

15. NC State

16. Penn State

17. Kentucky

18. Texas A&M

19. Wisconsin

20. South Florida

21. Cincinnati

22. Iowa

23. Washington State

24. Stanford

25. Colorado