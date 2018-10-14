NC State moves up in the updated polls
The updated coaches’ and Associated Press polls, released Sunday afternoon, continue to have NC State climbing up the ranks. NC State was 20th in the Associated Press and 19th in the coaches' poll a week ago. It moved up four spots in both while sitting out this weekend with its bye.
Saturday's opponent, Clemson, is ranked No. 3 in each, up a spot from the previous editions.
Here are the updated polls:
Associated Press poll:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Notre Dame
5. LSU
6. Michigan
7. Texas
8. Georgia
9. Oklahoma
10. Central Florida
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. West Virginia
14. Kentucky
15. Washington
16. NC State
17. Texas A&M
18. Penn State
19. Iowa
20. Cincinnati
21. South Florida
22. Mississippi State
23. Wisconsin
24. Michigan State
25. Washington State
Coaches poll:
1. Alabama (61 first place votes)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Clemson (2)
4. Notre Dame
5. LSU
6. Georgia
7. Michigan
8. Texas
9. Central Florida
10. Oklahoma
11. Oregon
12. Florida
13. West Virginia
14. Washington
15. NC State
16. Penn State
17. Kentucky
18. Texas A&M
19. Wisconsin
20. South Florida
21. Cincinnati
22. Iowa
23. Washington State
24. Stanford
25. Colorado
