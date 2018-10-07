Ticker
NC State moves into the top 20 of both polls

Dave Doeren's squad is No. 19 in the coaches' poll and 20th in the Associated Press version.
After a 5-0 start to the season, NC State finds itself in the top 20 of both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls:

Associated Press Poll

1. Alabama (59 first place votes)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson (1)

5. Notre Dame

6. West Virginia

7. Washington

8. Penn State

9. Texas

10. Central Florida

11. Oklahoma

12. Michigan

13. LSU

14. Florida

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Oregon

18. Kentucky

19. Colorado

20. NC State

21. Auburn

22. Texas A&M

23. South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Cincinnati


Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (61 first place votes)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson (2)

5. Notre Dame

6. West Virginia

7. Washington

8. Penn State

9. Central Florida

10. Wisconsin

11. Oklahoma

12. LSU

13. Michigan

14. Texas

15. Miami

16. Florida

17. Oregon

18. Colorado

19. NC State

20. Kentucky

21. Auburn

22. Texas A&M

23. South Florida

24. Stanford

25. Cincinnati

