NC State moves into the top 20 of both polls
After a 5-0 start to the season, NC State finds itself in the top 20 of both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls:
Associated Press Poll
1. Alabama (59 first place votes)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Clemson (1)
5. Notre Dame
6. West Virginia
7. Washington
8. Penn State
9. Texas
10. Central Florida
11. Oklahoma
12. Michigan
13. LSU
14. Florida
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Oregon
18. Kentucky
19. Colorado
20. NC State
21. Auburn
22. Texas A&M
23. South Florida
24. Mississippi State
25. Cincinnati
Coaches Poll
1. Alabama (61 first place votes)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Clemson (2)
5. Notre Dame
6. West Virginia
7. Washington
8. Penn State
9. Central Florida
10. Wisconsin
11. Oklahoma
12. LSU
13. Michigan
14. Texas
15. Miami
16. Florida
17. Oregon
18. Colorado
19. NC State
20. Kentucky
21. Auburn
22. Texas A&M
23. South Florida
24. Stanford
25. Cincinnati
