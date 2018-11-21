This week features the joys of Thanksgiving mixed with the anticipation of a rivalry game.

For NC State sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren, he had a hunch of what the UNC-NC State game may be about it when he accepted the job in December of 2012. His thought-process was quickly confirmed after his introductory press conference.

“Having been a part of the USC-UCLA rivalry I kind of had been a part of something similar where the universities are in the same city limits basically,” Doeren noted. “So I anticipated it being like that. My first press conference here several people walked up and welcomed me and many of them mentioned, ‘Beat Carolina.’ It kind of cemented what I thought it would be.”

Six years of living in the Triangle has also clarified the uniqueness of having two fan and alumni bases of two schools that are separated by a half-hour drive living together.

“You start to live here and see how integrated the alumni bases where you run into theirs and they run into ours every day, it’s different,” Doeren noted. “Not that all other rivalries aren’t huge, they are, but the integration of alumni makes it better than most.”

Thus Doeren has an appreciation for what is at stake come Saturday in Chapel Hill, when the two teams will meet for a 12:20 kickoff in what will also be the final broadcast of the Raycom network before the ACC begins its own network in partnership with ESPN.

“It’s a state where there’s a lot of pride with our alumni base, obviously they have the same with theirs,” Doeren said. “To have that — where you own that rivalry for that year — it’s nice, it’s nice to have that.”

What is also nice is the annual team Thanksgiving meal. With no classes on campus Wednesday, Doeren moved practice back an hour Wednesday morning to allow the players to rest and sleep-in a little. The team will practice again Thanksgiving morning before gathering at Angus Barn that night for its annual holiday meal.

The coaches and their wives and families will join them.

“The food’s incredible,” Doeren noted. “The guys love it. It’s a really, really good meal.”

What is Doeren’s go-to Thanksgiving plate?

“The green beans casserole with the old French onion deal on top of it — I love that,” Doeren said. “I’m a dark turkey guy. Put some gravy on there and some sweet potatoes and I’m a happy dog.”