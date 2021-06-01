NC State makes the top three for four-star linebacker Torren Wright
One of NC State's top in-state targets has come out with a list of his three top schools, and the Wolfpack finds itself in the mix.
Rivals.com ranks linebacker Torren Wright from A.L. Brown High in Kannapolis as the No. 6 prospect in the state, the No. 19 outside linebacker nationally and the No. 184 overall player in the country.
He tweeted a top three of Duke, NC State and West Virginia, all of whom have offered the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder.
Wright talked to The Wolfpacker about his relationship with NC State in an interview in April.
“It’s a really good relationship,” Wright acknowledged. “I have been trying to build a relationship with them since eighth grade on when I visited there with a 7-on-7 team, so it’s a pretty good relationship.”
Currently, Wright communicates most with linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Tony Gibson plus the Wolfpack’s director of player personnel, Merci Falaise.
“What stands out most is they talk to me more about life than football,” Wright added.
He has an official visit set up to West Virginia on June 4.
As a sophomore, Wright had 84 tackles, including 12 for loss and three sacks, in nine games. He helped his team go 6-2 during this past spring season.
