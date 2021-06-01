NC State makes the top three for four-star linebacker Torren Wright

One of NC State's top in-state targets has come out with a list of his three top schools, and the Wolfpack finds itself in the mix. Rivals.com ranks linebacker Torren Wright from A.L. Brown High in Kannapolis as the No. 6 prospect in the state, the No. 19 outside linebacker nationally and the No. 184 overall player in the country. He tweeted a top three of Duke, NC State and West Virginia, all of whom have offered the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder.

