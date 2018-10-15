Last season, after opening with an inexplicable loss to South Carolina in Charlotte, a 35-28 setback despite outgaining the Gamecocks in total yards 504 yards to 242, the Wolfpack reeled off six straight victories. That included triumphs over ranked Florida State and Louisville squads, the former on the road.

NC State rose to No. 14 in the rankings after its off week before heading on the road to face No. 9 Notre Dame in a game that seemed to have national implications. That Saturday did not go well for the Pack. Star running back Nyheim Hines was injured early on a cold afternoon, and Notre Dame, which led at the half 21-14, would dominate the second half en route to a 35-14 win.

A week after that, NC State had a second shot a marquee win, facing No. 4 Clemson at home with the Atlantic Division title essentially on the line. NC State led 21-17 at the half, but the Tigers would score two unanswered third quarter touchdowns to take a 31-21 lead, and CU held on for a 38-31 victory after stopping the Wolfpack, who was approaching the red zone for a potential game-tying score, with an interception to end the game.

A year later, NC State finds itself in a similar position. The Pack is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, and currently ranked No. 15 in the coaches’ poll and No. 16 in the Associated Press rankings. After taking last weekend off, the Pack prepares to travel to No. 3 Clemson for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, with once again the Atlantic Division title potentially on the line.

The last time NCSU went to Death Valley, it famously ended with a missed 30-yard field goal for the Pack while time expired that would have given NC State an upset over the eventual national champion. Instead, Clemson survived 24-17 in overtime.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren noted that for his program to elevate itself, it has to finish off one of these big games.

“We’ve put ourselves in places to win, some of those close games particularly against Clemson they’ve made the plays at the end that we needed to make,” Doeren said. “That’s what it’s really about — it’s finding a way to finish somebody off whether it’s on defense, offense or special teams with that key play.”

Making that key play will be challenging against this Clemson squad.

“I have a lot of respect for Dabo [Swinney] and his staff and their program and what they have done for our conference,” Doeren stated

Doeren praised the explosiveness of Clemson’s offense, noting particular admiration of Clemson sophomore running back Travis Etienne, who has rushed 83 times for 761 yards (9.2 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns in six games for the undefeated Tigers, who are also 3-0 in the ACC.

“He’s a fun guy to watch,” Doeren said. “He’s fast, gets to top speed in a hurry. He sees things well. He’s definitely somebody you have to be really concerned about.”

Defensively, Doeren observed that Clemson “live in people’s backfield.” Add to that it is Clemson’s homecoming, and NC State’s lone road experience this fall of playing at Marshall pales in comparison to what it will experience Saturday.

But this is the game that the players and coaches dream about.

“This is why we do it,” Doeren noted. “You work your butt off as a staff just like our players do. You want to be in this position where you are playing for a lot against another team that is playing for a lot. This is what it’s all about, having this kind of matchup.”

Doeren appreciates that his team has met every challenge this year, noting that Virginia’s “almost single wing” offense was a unique challenge followed by playing an up-tempo, physical Boston College squad with a dangerous play action game.

“Now they are playing an up-tempo spread offense where they’re balanced with tremendous athletes,” Doeren said. “It’s not going to be easy. They are going to make plays in the game [because] they have really good players. It’s just about making more than they do.

“I think the guys, just like the last two games, are really into the game plan. They understand the process that they need to have to play well and have brought into that process.”

There are reasons for why the veterans of the past two Clemson games should buy into the plan. Doeren noted that any senior at any school wants to leave a legacy. This is an opportunity for them to do so at NC State.

“I think our guys love a challenge,” Doeren said. “I think our guys get up, get excited about playing them. They’re obviously the class of our conference and have been, and they’re the team you got to knock off if you want to be in a different place than you are.

“This game is so meaningful for those reasons. Our guys have rose to the challenge but haven’t finished it.”



