NC State locker room report

Ue1dltiunzqi7eifot0x
Head coach Dave Doeren and the Pack make it three in a row at Kenan Stadium
Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Here is postgame audio from head coach Dave Doeren and select players following NC State's 34-28 overtime win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill.





