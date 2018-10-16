NC State fifth-year senior offensive guard Terronne Prescod is apparently building a strong case for All-American honors. Prescod was named by Pro Football Focus (PFF), Sports Illustrated and the Associated Press to their respective midseason All-American teams.

SI wrote the following about Prescod:

“NC State is 5–0 and No. 16 in the country through seven weeks, and a big part of that success is Prescod, who along with center Garrett Bradbury powers one of the best interior line groups in the country. Prescod’s 89.5 PFF grade is the best mark of any offensive lineman this season.”

PFF added on Prescod:

“Prescod has been outstanding in NC State’s zone-blocking scheme, posting the nation’s top grade at 90.6 while allowing only two pressures on 142 pass-blocking attempts.”

Prescod, a native of Decatur, Ga., that picked NC State over Auburn, is not the only interior offensive lineman to be named on one of the All-American teams. Fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury from Charlotte was named first-team by PFF.

“Bradbury has the best all-around performance among the nation’s centers, posting the top pass-blocking grade at 89.5 while ranking second as a run-blocker at 81.7,” PFF observed.

The Pack was Bradbury's lone major offer, and he signed to play tight end before switching to defensive tackle and ultimately landing on the offensive line.

The last offensive lineman to be named an All-American at NC State was Joe Thuney, now a starting guard for the New England Patriots, in 2015. The last interior lineman to be an All-American was College Football Hall of Famer Jim Ritcher in 1978 and 1979. Ritcher won the Outland Trophy in 1979.

Both Bradbury and Prescod will be back in action Saturday when No. 15/16 NC State travels to No. 3 Clemson.