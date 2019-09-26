Junior Jaleel Davis emerging at left tackle
The class of 2021 has several talented prospects in the state of North Carolina, especially along the offensive line.
Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County junior left tackle Jaleel Davis is one of seven offensive linemen in the Rivals.com top 30 in the state, checking in at No. 18. He’s the second-best offensive lineman prospect in North Carolina, behind No. 17-ranked Yousef Mugharbil of Murphy (N.C.) High.
