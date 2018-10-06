Reggie Gallaspy ran for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns while No. 23 North Carolina State held on after squandering most of a big second-half lead to beat Boston College 28-23 on Saturday.

Ryan Finley threw for two touchdowns for the Wolfpack (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which led this one 28-3 on Finley's scoring strike to Kelvin Harmon with 2:57 left in the third. But the Eagles (4-2, 1-1) responded with 20 straight points, including a blocked punt return for a score with 3:33 left that made it a one-possession game.

Finley ultimately made the clinching play, connecting with Stephen Louis on the right sideline for 21 yards on a third down to move the chains with 1:08 left and send the Wolfpack into kneeldown mode.

The Wolfpack won despite committing four turnovers and having a blocked field goal to go with the blocked punt.

THE TAKEAWAY

BC: The Eagles showed two things. First, they're a very different team without leading rusher AJ Dillon, the nation's fifth-leading rusher who didn't travel after injuring an ankle last week. They also had enough moxie to battle back from a disastrous performance through the first three quarters to inject unexpected drama into the final minutes. After managing 109 total yards and four first downs in falling behind 28-3, the Eagles totaled 209 yards the rest of the way while getting rushing and receiving scores from Ben Glines to climb back in it.

NC State: The good news is the Wolfpack looked downright dominant for long stretches in this one, particularly defensively against a BC team struggling for big plays with Dillon out. The bad news is that there were all those mistakes that nearly turned this into a collapse. This is the program's best start since the 2002 team reached 9-0 and pushed all the way to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

BC: The Eagles host Louisville next Saturday.

NC State: The Wolfpack's open week is followed by an Oct. 20 trip to fourth-ranked Clemson, the three-time reigning ACC champion, in a critical Atlantic Division matchup.