NC State is going to Florida for a New Year’s Eve showdown against Texas A&M in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. The game will be 7:30 p.m. on ESPN at TIAA Bank Field.

NC State went 9-3 during the season while Texas A&M finished 8-4. Both teams went 5-3 in their respective conferences, with the Aggies competing in the SEC. This is the first time the two teams have ever met.

“We are excited for the chance to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” head coach Dave Doeren said in a prepared statement. “Playing in a quality bowl with such a rich tradition is a great reward for our players. Florida is a big focus for us in recruiting and we have a strong alumni base in the state. I know that Wolfpack Nation — the greatest fan base in the country — will come to Jacksonville and support us.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to compete in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against a well-respected opponent from the SEC,” NC State Director of Athletics Debbie Yow added. “Our previous experience in this game brings many fond memories within our fan base. It is a first-class event in a wonderful city and we look forward to returning to Jacksonville.”

This is NC State’s fifth consecutive bowl under Doeren. The Pack is 3-1 in its previous four games with back-to-back wins over Vanderbilt in the 2016 Independence Bowl and Arizona State in the 2017 Sun Bowl. The Pack is making its fourth trip to the Gator Bowl and first since beating Notre Dame on New Year’s Day in 2003.