The college football season is a long one, with practices running from early August until possibly early January. NC State head coach Dave Doeren battled fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury to a field-goal challenge Thursday at practice.

Doeren claimed he won the battle and also heaped some praise on one of his defensive lineman for being able to guard like a cornerback, all in the name of livening up the doldrums of late November practices with East Carolina looming Saturday.

“You want to have things to remind them that it is a game that started when they were in their back yard having a good time,” Doeren said. “We put a lot of work into it.

“We do little competitions, like having a field goal thing today. [My kicking was] rusty, but I made the third one. I won and it’s about the only thing I could beat him in now.”

The “big men” also got to play some wide receiver and defensive back against each other.

“[Redshirt junior defensive tackle] Larrell [Murchison] is pretty nifty out there,” Doeren said. “We put him on defense and let him play DB. He did a good job one day out there.”

Doeren did his post-practice interview prior to ECU firing head coach Scottie Montgomery. Doeren knows that the Pirates have some talented players, starting with senior wide receiver Trevon Brown and senior defensive end Nate Harvey. Brown has 71 catches for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns and Harvey has 13.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss and 59 tackles.

“He [Brown] is a big body and has good ball skills and fights for the ball,” Doeren said. “He can run after the catch. He is a complete player and they target him a lot, so he gets his opportunities.

“[Harvey] is a great player and he has a one-third of their TFL’s and one-third of their sacks. He is responsible for a lot of production in the backfield. He has a great motor and quick twitch. He is an impressive football player.”

Doeren also expected to face freshman quarterback Holton Ahlers, who is iffy for the game with an injury. Former Raleigh Millbrook quarterback Reid Herring would start if Ahlers can’t go, but the Pirates would feature less quarterback runs and read option plays.

“We expect to see Holton and if he doesn’t play, then Reid, and obviously we’ve seen them a lot through high school and all their film this year,” Doeren said. “Holton is a runner and a thrower, while Reid is more of a pocket player. They still may run the quarterback some.”

NC State will play without starting tackles Tyler Jones, a fifth-year senior left tackle, and redshirt sophomore right tackle Justin Witt for a half due to suspensions for their part in the postgame braw at North Carolina last week. They likely won’t miss the same half at the same time, but Doeren didn’t want to give away the plan to replace the duo. Redshirt junior Emanuel McGirt could be an option at left tackle, and redshirt sophomore Kendall Brown and redshirt junior Tyrone Riley could handle the right tackle spot.

“We’ll unleash [the plan] on game day,” Doeren said. “He [McGirt] has really worked hard this year and I’m proud of him. He has gotten better and better, and this is the longest he has been healthy. You see his progress in practice and he’s a great young man.

“[Brown and Riley], the more they play the more confident they are getting. Tyrone has played a lot this year and in some of our sub packages at tight end. Now, Kendall is getting to do that in last week’s game.”