It proved appropriate that NC State chose to honor former defensive end Bradley Chubb on a Thursday night. Prior to this past Thursday, his most memorable moment at NC State came during his senior year when NCSU defeated No. 17 Louisville 39-25.

Chubb had a sack in that contest, one of a school-record 26 in his career. He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as college football’s top defensive player in 2017 and was also the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

It is only fitting that Chubb’s name be permanently remembered at NC State, and that became a reality when his name was enshrined at Carter-Finley Stadium between the first and second quarters of the Pack’s home game against Wake Forest Thursday evening.

For Chubb, the Louisville game is now No. 2 on his all-time list of memories at NC State.

“This tops it a little bit,” Chubb admitted.

Chubb was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the first round by the Denver Broncos, and he is off to a strong first impression in the NFL. Through nine games, Chub has 30 tackles and eight sacks, but he hopes the best is to come.

“I feel like it’s going well but nowhere near where I want to be,” Chubb noted. “I have a lot of improving to do. I still make a lot of rookie mistakes that in the second half of the season I need to clear out.”

Odds favor Chubb succeeding in that mission. There was a time, he admitted, when he was uncertain about how good he could be at NC State.

“I remember talking to Coach [Dave] Doeren after my sophomore year,” Chubb said. “I was No. 49 and talking to him about changing my number. He said I was ready for the No. 9. I remembered seeing Mario’s name up here and thinking I wasn’t ready, I wasn’t a leader at that point.

“To prove myself wrong like that and keep fighting and do all the things I did here is just amazing.”

The No. 9 is still not retired. Previous, Chubb wore a patch honoring Mario Williams, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick who had the school record for sacks until Chubb passed him.

Chubb said that those wearing No. 9 after him have to be “a real special player.”

“I feel like when you have it on, you have to produce,” Chubb said. “You got to wear it the right way.”

Chubb’s school pride is still strong, he said. He wears his NC State gear around the Broncos locker room and training facilities fairly often, and he was able to enjoy a round of trash talking with some former Florida State players after the Pack thumped the Seminoles 48-29 Nov. 3.

He does not get to watch the Wolfpack play often because of obligations with the Broncos, but he keeps in close watch of scores and stats. Meanwhile, he has that day job that keeps him busy and more importantly happy.

“The game of football is made for little kids running around just to hit people,” Chubb said. “If you lose sight of that and lose the love of the game, then it’s not for you anymore. My main thing is just to go out there and have fun.”

For four years, Chubb had a lot of fun at NC State, and now the Pack will forever remember his impact on the program.