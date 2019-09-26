NC State typically defers to the second half whenever it wins the coin toss. It’s not a hard and fast rule for coach Dave Doeren , but nine out of 10 is what usually happens.

One of the first decisions that NC State might have to make Saturday at Florida State, might not even occur.

However, NCSU could want to limit first-quarter possessions for Florida State because the Seminoles have been lights out in that quarter. FSU has outscored opponents 56-9 in the opening 15 minutes.



“It is a discussion that we will have,” Doeren said. “We look at conditions first and see if there is weather or wind. Obviously, they have been really good [in the first quarter].”

It would help the Wolfpack’s cause to want the opening kickoff if they had some better success on opening drives. NCSU scored a touchdown against East Carolina, kicked a field goal against Ball State and missed a field goal at West Virginia. NC State has been out-scored 24-23 in the first quarter through four games this season.

“The advantage of being out there on defense [to open the game] is if you get the stop and you get better field position on your opening possession,” Doeren said.

The other aspect of deferring until the second half is that sometimes you get the chance to end the half with a scoring chance, and then begin the third quarter with the football.

“You gain a possession by coming out in the third quarter,” Doeren said. “We’ve been really good at having a momentum play at the end of the second quarter and then having the ball back in the third. That is the thought behind it.”

Doeren and the staff have dubbed the scenario of ending the half and beginning the third quarter a specific name.

“We call it a two-fer,” Doeren said. “To have a chance to get two scores back-to-back like that is a really big deal in the game. There is a lot of momentum going into the half.”

FSU jumped Boise State 21-6 in the first quarter in the season opener, only to fall 36-31. The Seminoles led 21-0 after one against Louisville last week en route to a 35-24 win.

“We’ve talked about it,” Doeren said of FSU's fast starts. “They are still playing good football, just not executing as well [in second halves]. The defenses are probably not used to the speed they play at [in beginning of gamers].

“It’s like playing Georgia Tech when [coach] Paul Johnson was there. You see a lot of people catching up as the game went on. They [FSU] have great skill.”

Doeren was non-committal on how he’d sort out his quarterback rotation Saturday, if there even is one. Redshirt sophomores Matthew McKay and Bailey Hockman could both play against the Seminoles. Both Boise State and Virginia were successful in throwing the football against FSU in wins.

The fact that this is FSU’s third ACC game and that they have three games under its belts against high major quality opponents was not lost on Doeren.

“It’s unique and they opened up with Boise [State] as well, so they’ve had a good schedule,” Doeren said. “Next year, we open with an ACC game, if I’m not mistaken, on a Thursday night. I don’t know who it is yet. That is out of my control.

"Having the state fair here makes our scheduling unique as well. We don’t play home games during that window.”

Doeren hopes to see a different amount of energy from his players compared to the Wolfpack’s lone game against a Power Five Conference opponent this season — 44-27 loss at West Virginia on Sept. 14.

“I didn’t think we had great sideline energy,” Doeren said. “You go from having a 115 teammates to 70 or whatever we bring to 72 this week. You see the crowd is against you and that is the same on every road trip.

“It’s just a young team and there wasn’t a calming James Smith-Williams or Nick McCloud [as seniors]. I had to learn from that.”