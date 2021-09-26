NC State enters the Associated Press Top 25

NC State has now been ranked in the top 25 four of the last five seasons, debuting at No. 23 this week in the Associated Press after its 27-21 double overtime win over previously No. 9 Clemson, who fell to No. 25.

The Pack (3-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC) is the top-rated ACC team in the AP’s poll, with Wake Forest checking in at No. 24 ahead of the Tigers. Boston College was 29th when including others receiving votes. The Wolfpack will play at BC Oct. 16 and at Wake Forest Nov. 13.