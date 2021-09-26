 NC State Wolfpack football enters Associated Press Top 25
NC State enters the Associated Press Top 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State has now been ranked in the top 25 four of the last five seasons, debuting at No. 23 this week in the Associated Press after its 27-21 double overtime win over previously No. 9 Clemson, who fell to No. 25.

The Pack (3-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC) is the top-rated ACC team in the AP’s poll, with Wake Forest checking in at No. 24 ahead of the Tigers. Boston College was 29th when including others receiving votes. The Wolfpack will play at BC Oct. 16 and at Wake Forest Nov. 13.

NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren
Dave Doeren and NC State sprinted into the top 25 after its 27-21 double overtime win over Clemson. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)


Here is the full AP Top 25.

1. Alabama (58 first place votes)

2. Georgia (4)

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

6. Oklahoma

7. Cincinnati

8. Arkansas

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Texas A&M

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Michigan State

18. Fresno State

19. Oklahoma State

20. UCLA

21. Baylor

22. Auburn

23. NC State

24. Wake Forest

25. Clemson

In the updated coaches’ poll, NC State was 28th when including others receiving votes. Clemson was 19th and Wake Forest made the cutoff at 25th. Boston College garnered more votes over NC State to be 27th.

Louisville also received a scattering of votes in both polls. The Pack will host the Cardinals Oct. 30.

——

{{ article.author_name }}