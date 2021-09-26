NC State enters the Associated Press Top 25
NC State has now been ranked in the top 25 four of the last five seasons, debuting at No. 23 this week in the Associated Press after its 27-21 double overtime win over previously No. 9 Clemson, who fell to No. 25.
The Pack (3-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC) is the top-rated ACC team in the AP’s poll, with Wake Forest checking in at No. 24 ahead of the Tigers. Boston College was 29th when including others receiving votes. The Wolfpack will play at BC Oct. 16 and at Wake Forest Nov. 13.
Here is the full AP Top 25.
1. Alabama (58 first place votes)
2. Georgia (4)
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Iowa
6. Oklahoma
7. Cincinnati
8. Arkansas
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Ohio State
12. Ole Miss
13. BYU
14. Michigan
15. Texas A&M
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Michigan State
18. Fresno State
19. Oklahoma State
20. UCLA
21. Baylor
22. Auburn
23. NC State
24. Wake Forest
25. Clemson
In the updated coaches’ poll, NC State was 28th when including others receiving votes. Clemson was 19th and Wake Forest made the cutoff at 25th. Boston College garnered more votes over NC State to be 27th.
Louisville also received a scattering of votes in both polls. The Pack will host the Cardinals Oct. 30.
