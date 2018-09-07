Larrell Murchison arrived at NC State last summer a touted junior college prospect, but the reality is that playing at Louisburg (N.C.) College is a far cry from what it took to be ready to contribute at the ACC level.

Murchison learned that quickly. In fact, he figured it on day one.

“The first day I got on campus and started working out here with the older guys, I knew it was going to take time,” Murchison recalled.

Those older guys included then-seniors B.J. Hill and Justin Jones, a pair of third round NFL Draft choices last April. Murchison saw them doing stuff in practice so far advanced of what he has even tried in a football game.

Thus Murchison redshirted, and it was much needed and now proving much beneficial. In a year’s time Murchison has gone from being a question mark to a centerpiece on the defensive line.

He earned a starting job in preseason camp, and in his first game last Saturday against James Madison had four tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

“I didn’t even know how to celebrate,” Murchison reflected on his first hits in the backfield. “A lot of my teammates got on me about that.”

The 6-foot-3, 291-pounder estimated that prior to Saturday the largest crowd he had ever played in front of was 3,000 during a homecoming game at East Bladen High in Elizabethtown, N.C. Undoubtedly his parents were in attendance then as they were Saturday along with a couple of his cousins and his girlfriend.

His parents had twice the rooting interest back in the high school days. Larrell’s fraternal twin brother Farrell also played for East Bladen. He’s at Winston-Salem State now as a running back for the Rams, but unfortunately he did not have a game last weekend.

Farrell Murchison was diagnosed with testicular cancer over the summer.

“It was kind of tough, but then I thought my brother is strong,” Murchison noted. “Nothing is going to change, we’re going to fight through this and we’re going to be good. It I pout and I’m down about it, it’s going to make his spirits worse.”

The two talk every other night, and Murchison is planning to leave it all out on the field for his brother just as Farrell did last year when Murchison was redshirting.

“How we look at it is just it’s something we’re going to beat,” Murchison added.

Murchison needed his brother's support during that redshirt year. He admitted that he knew his play on the field probably left the coaches wondering if they had signed the right guy. He made it a mission this spring to earn their trust.

His mentally entering the spring: “I know I have to be a big piece of the puzzle of the d-line next year, and I got to help the team out, and I want to play on the field next year.”

Defensive line coach Kevin Patrick marvels in Murchison’s improvement. He still has a video clip of Murchison raw stance and movement compared to the pros that were on the line a year ago.

“It’s something we laughed about,” Patrick added. “Just to see where he as come from that day and now, he’s really changed as a player. I always believe you can be the best coach in the world, but the guy has to have something about him.

“I think he has done a heck of a job of buying in … He is turning into a good player and has the ability to become a great player, and he is going to keep working to that every day.”

Patrick’s advice to Murchison for the first game was simple: “You practice hard, you play hard.” Earning Patrick and the defensive coaches’ trust has meant a lot to Murchison, as he constantly reflects on his journey.

“Every night, just think about how long, coming from East Bladen going to Louisburg in the middle of nowhere, meeting a lot of great friends over there, traveling to NC State where I had to redshirt, it was just a journey,” Murchison said. “I just felt every day during my redshirt year it was all going to be worth it in the end.

“Progression is a code I really live by, so progression is all I was thinking about.”

Safe to say, Murchison has progressed.