Part of the process of recovering from a 41-7 loss at Clemson is understanding what happened and why so that it might not occur again.

For the NC State defense, it allowed 471 total yards to Clemson, 106 more yards than any other prior game this season. In fact, the Tigers threw for more yards (380) than NC State has allowed total in a contest this year.

For defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable, it’s the passing defense that was his primary concern leaving Clemson. NC State only allowed one pass over its head, but it was consistently beaten on out routes while the corners were giving up too big of a cushion.

“We didn’t challenge enough in the routes,” Huxtable explained. “We were too soft in our coverage. We got to be a little bit more aggressive and challenge the routes. ... We got to tackle a little bit better. We didn’t tackle really well.

“And I think it was a big game and we have to learn to play in that environment and not get caught up in it and do what we’re supposed to do and do our job.”

Huxtable acknowledged that the secondary was too concerned about letting the Clemson receivers get past them.

“I think possibly we were just a little bit too careful and concerned about staying on top of the routes rather than, ‘You know what, let’s play aggressive, let’s challenge it and just play with good fundamentals and technique but play aggressive,’” Huxtable said.

NC State did stop the run fairly well against Clemson, holding the Tigers to a season-low 91 yards on 32 carries. CU was the top non-triple option offense rushing team in the country going into the game.

“We talked about it and said it was going to start with stopping the run,” Huxtable said. “I thought our guys did a good job with it, we just to do a good job at the other end with the passing game.”

The Pack will not have to wait long for the next test. Syracuse runs a similar offense to Clemson, only with a faster tempo. In fact, Huxtable said the Orange has the fastest tempo in the ACC. Thus communications will be huge Saturday.

SU ranks 20th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense at 474.6 yards per game.

“Getting that call out to our guys so that I can get it to them fast and they can get it fast and we can match up,” Huxtable said. “They have to get their call, but as they get in their call they are getting into formation. We got to get our call and got to match the formation.”

It will also be a little tricky preparing for Syracuse since the Orange is not likely to name a starter between senior Eric Dungey and redshirt freshman Tommy DeVito before the game.

“Dungey is a little bit more of a runner,” Huxtable said. “They are both very, very competitive and good players. Whichever one is in, we have to be able to line up, defend knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each.”