The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 25
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Talking NC State basketball recruiting
• The Wolfpacker — Order your copy of The Wolfpacker basketball preview magazine
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State at Boston College
• The Wolfpacker — Blake Harris departs NC State basketball program
• The Wolfpacker — Decision looms for five-star forward Josh Hall
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Football recruiting thoughts
• Raleigh News & Observer — Reserve guard Blake Harris leaves the NC State basketball program
• Raleigh News & Observer — He’s only a sophomore - but the stories of prep RB Omarion Hampton will linger on
• Fayetteville Observer — Harris leaves N.C. State basketball program
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Completes First Day at ITA Carolina Regional
• GoPack.com — Rankin’s Golden Goal Lifts Wolfpack Past Orange
• GoPack.com — David Loera Named to Midseason Top-100 List
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Host South Carolina for 2019-20 Season Opener
• GoPack.com — Parking for Sunday's Exhibition Contest Against Mount Olive
• Technician — Men’s basketball returns to PNC in exhibition game versus Mount Olive
• Technician — Rankin’s golden goal pushes Pack past Orange in overtime
• Technician — First and Tech Vol, 100, Ep. 12: Pack football can't contain Eagles
Tweet of the day
ICYMI: Field set for loaded 7th Annual Phenom National High School Showcase#PhenomNationalShowcase— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) October 25, 2019
Location: Raleigh, NC
Date: November 15-16
- This is regarded as one of the top high school basketball events to start the season in the country!!
Read: https://t.co/MH1wazPQVI pic.twitter.com/cEW7e1WoVj
Happy Thursday! Before making plans for the weekend be sure to checkout what’s going on with your NC State Sports Teams!https://t.co/EyPjF5t8sT pic.twitter.com/lYxhEk16OZ— PackTV (@intothepack) October 24, 2019
Buducnost part ways with Scott Woodhttps://t.co/WGCFJ8eRLt— Sportando (@Sportando) October 25, 2019
Honored to have received a Preferred Walk-On offer from NC STATE! pic.twitter.com/FaDxlvezvU— Andrew Harvey (@andrew14harvey) October 24, 2019
Video of the day
