ICYMI: Field set for loaded 7th Annual Phenom National High School Showcase #PhenomNationalShowcase Location: Raleigh, NC Date: November 15-16 - This is regarded as one of the top high school basketball events to start the season in the country!! Read: https://t.co/MH1wazPQVI pic.twitter.com/cEW7e1WoVj

Happy Thursday! Before making plans for the weekend be sure to checkout what’s going on with your NC State Sports Teams! https://t.co/EyPjF5t8sT pic.twitter.com/lYxhEk16OZ

Honored to have received a Preferred Walk-On offer from NC STATE! pic.twitter.com/FaDxlvezvU

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook