News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 08:40:47 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 24

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NC State Wolfpack Football recruiting thoughts

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Joshua Crabtree said his decision to commit to NC State was an easy one

• The Wolfpacker — Around NC State's football schedule

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 9

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football issues

• Greensboro News-Record — ACC announces Legends Class for football

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Hosts Syracuse Thursday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set to Host South Carolina for 2019-20 Season Opener

• GoPack.com — Nate Irving Named to 2019 ACC Football Legends Class

• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Closes Out Fall Slate This Weekend At Landfall Tradition

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Oklahoma over, Miami-Pitt cover

• Technician — Tadas Babelis leads men’s tennis in Cary

• Technician — Women’s volleyball kick-starts homestand with Boston College

• Technician — Wolfpack needs to put up goals on the road against Syracuse

• Technician — This week in sports: Oct. 24-30


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}