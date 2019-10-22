The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 22
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State basketball takes center stage
• The Wolfpacker — NC State loses three more players for the season
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL week seven
• The Wolfpacker — NC State offers talented sophomore Benji Gosnell
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Boston College 45, NC State 24
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football’s injury list grows again as 5 expected starters are out until 2020
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC Power Rankings: This is the league’s biggest problem
• Winston-Salem Journal — East Surry's Stephen Gosnell flips his commitment to North Carolina. He previously was committed to N.C. State.
• GoPack.com — #23 Wolfpack Hosts Elon Tuesday Evening
• GoPack.com — Game Time for NC State at Wake Forest Set
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 9
• Technician — Boston College takeaways: Devin Leary emerges as quarterback answer
• Technician — Wolfpack defense fails against the Eagles
• Technician — NC State looks to have found its quarterback despite loss at Boston College
• Technician — NC State softball wins out against Wingate
Tweets of the day
3-Star WR Stephen Gosnell Commits to UNC - https://t.co/5WUlNV3vH9— Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) October 21, 2019
NC State offensive line ranked No. 19 in the country.https://t.co/9MaxVj9SAM— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 21, 2019
I am very excited to announce my commitment to NC State where I will be continuing my academic and athletic career! @PackWrestle @jmenwrestling pic.twitter.com/SE3vgl1dpR— Brock Delsignore (@DelsignoreBrock) October 21, 2019
If we're hungry, we need to eat ... as long as its not a weigh-on day! 🍟 @babydev103 & @hoagieboyhidlay ask their fellow @NCState students at @NCStateUnion to help out and provide a quick snack. pic.twitter.com/0zt4RNM02z— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) October 22, 2019
Video of the day
