The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 1
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State senior commit Stephen Gosnell
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball suspends D.J. Funderburk
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: State of the Pack entering the bye week
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 6
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 4
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Florida State 31, NC State 13
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State suspends junior forward D.J. Funderburk
• GoPack.com — Murchison Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Announces 2019-20 Schedule
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 6
• GoPack.com — Rankin, Rogers, and Smith-Williams Named September Heart of the Pack Winners
• Technician — Tides could be turning for NC State women’s soccer
• Technician — Pack volleyball set to host UNC-Chapel Hill in conference matchup
• Technician — Trea Turner, Andrew Knizer represent NC State in this year’s MLB Postseason
• Technician — Stagnant offense leads to average grades against Florida State
• Technician — Florida State takeaways: Offense squanders solid defensive performance
Tweets of the day
#PackPros https://t.co/v7FRJyOFUH— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 30, 2019
#3 from Class of 2021 Grace Sheble of @NOVAofvaswim Gives Verbal Commitment to NC State @packswimdive https://t.co/H5vcGVjldt— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) September 30, 2019
Jaylen Samuels and Eddie Faulkner brought the Wildcat from #NCState to the #Steelers.— Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) October 1, 2019
It was just what their offense needed on Monday night.https://t.co/E22xoj4LtL pic.twitter.com/LYgQpo1CaZ
Video of the day
The latest NC State Player to throw a pass as QB in the NFL... how about Jaylen Samuels! #QuarterbackU @PackPride @TheWolfpacker @JaySam1k @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/LDkRgIUAry— Doug Mize (@dougwmize) October 1, 2019
