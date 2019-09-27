The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 27
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: NC State at Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Jaleel Davis emerging at left tackle
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State vs. Ball State
• The Wolfpacker — ACC updates NC State basketball schedule game times/networks
• The Wolfpacker — George Tarantini was a Wolfpack soccer legend
• The Wolfpacker — NC State weekly defense notebook: James Smith-Williams returns
• The Wolfpacker — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman is ready to return to Tallahassee
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State to be guarded against FSU's fast starts
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: The other sideline with Ira Schoffel
• GoPack.com — TIME CHANGE: NC State Baseball To Host South Carolina Sunday At 2 PM
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Drops Road Contest To #4 North Carolina
• GoPack.com — NC State Athletics Remembers George Tarantini
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Visits #17 Cardinals Friday Evening
• GoPack.com — Thursday Football Notebook
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s soccer falls to Tar Heels in low-scoring affair
• Technician — Women’s golf finishes middle of the pack in Colorado
• Technician — First and Tech Vol. 100, Ep. 7: Pack football ACC opener
Tweets of the day
Respect it 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/iY7HxWg9rc— Austin Blaske (@AustinBlaske) September 27, 2019
📍Raleigh, NC - NC STATE Wolfpack....... 🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺— 🅚🅔🅞🅝 🅐🅜🅑🅡🅞🅢🅔 (@KeonAmbrose) September 27, 2019
I’m here, what’s good? 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CczwZvZgjb
I am super excited to announce that I will continue my academic and wrestling career at NC State University. I’m thankful for this opportunity to join the Wolfpack family! Thank you to my coaches and family for your support! #GoPack🐺 @PackWrestle @GburgWarWrestle @HTW_Gladiator pic.twitter.com/ma2s1fHY4Y— Dylan Reinert (@dylan_reinert) September 26, 2019
19-20 Squad! #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/PhlKPVAK9t— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) September 27, 2019
NC State slot receiver commit Nate McCollum de-commits:https://t.co/fytYC55Pvo— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 26, 2019
Video of the day
