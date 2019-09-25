The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 25
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Jaylen Smith making his presence felt
• The Wolfpacker — Around NC State football's schedule
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• The Wolfpacker — Jayland Parker reflects on his visit to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode five
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class
• Raleigh News & Observer — Ex-basketball star Dennis Smith Jr. denies getting paid by ‘anyone at NC State’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Joe Giglio previews NC State’s game against Florida State
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Announces Conference Schedule for 2019-20
• GoPack.com — Men's Basketball Holds First Official Practice of 2019-20 Season
• GoPack.com — Tziarra King Tabbed ACC Offensive Player Of The Week
• GoPack.com — Eight from @PackWrestle Ranked in FloWrestling Preseason Rankings
• Technician — Brissett and Wilson shine in NFL week three
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s soccer travels to No. 4 UNC in rivalry match
• Technician — Wolfpack continues road trip with match against Louisville
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball begins ACC slate against Louisville, Notre Dame
Tweets of the day
Day 1️⃣: ✅ #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Ux8868z1uO— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) September 25, 2019
.@PackFootball cornerback @Dash_Ingram named ACC Defensive Back of the Week.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 24, 2019
📰 https://t.co/IPBf3xs8ap#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/rGTSzWe9ky
For everyone out there IM NOT A CENTER ANYMORE IM A BASKETBALL PLAYER💯😑— John Hugley IV (@thejohnhugley) September 25, 2019
Tune in to the @accnetwork NOW! @thayerthomas1 going live at 8 am.#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/JRx8mqcYcd— NC State Football 🐺🐺🏈 (@PackFootball) September 25, 2019
Looking forward to our 4th annual Hope Gala to Defeat ALS this Friday night @The_Umstead. A special night for @TeamChrisCombs as we raise critical funds for @ProjectALSorg.— Chris Combs (@ChrisCNC) September 24, 2019
This is your last chance to purchase tickets. Go to https://t.co/DgGUlIsDMJ
Video of the day
Ooh-ahh HOW YA FEEL?— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 25, 2019
Ooh-ahh REAL GOOD!@treavturner // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/XThY2xBYE7
——
