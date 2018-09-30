NC State cracks the top 25 in both polls
After its 4-0 start, NC State is n the top 25 for the first time this season. The Wolfpack is back in action Saturday when it hosts Boston College for a 12:30 kickoff.
Associated Press poll:
1. Alabama (58)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Clemson (1)
5. LSU
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma
8. Auburn
9. West Virginia
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. Central Florida
13. Kentucky
14. Stanford
15. Michigan
16. Wisconsin
17. Miami
18. Oregon
19. Texas
20. Michigan State
21.Colorado
22. Florida
23. NC State
24. Virginia Tech
25, Oklahoma State
Coaches Poll
1. Alabama (61)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Clemson (2)
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. West Virginia
9. Auburn
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. Wisconsin
13. Central Florida
14. Stanford
15. Kentucky
16. Michigan
17. Miami
18. Oregon
19. Michigan State
20. Texas
21. Oklahoma State
22. Colorado
23. Virginia Tech
24. Boise State
25. NC State
