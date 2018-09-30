After its 4-0 start, NC State is n the top 25 for the first time this season. The Wolfpack is back in action Saturday when it hosts Boston College for a 12:30 kickoff.

Associated Press poll:

1. Alabama (58)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson (1)

5. LSU

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma

8. Auburn

9. West Virginia

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. Central Florida

13. Kentucky

14. Stanford

15. Michigan

16. Wisconsin

17. Miami

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Michigan State

21.Colorado

22. Florida

23. NC State

24. Virginia Tech

25, Oklahoma State

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (61)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson (2)

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. West Virginia

9. Auburn

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. Wisconsin

13. Central Florida

14. Stanford

15. Kentucky

16. Michigan

17. Miami

18. Oregon

19. Michigan State

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. Colorado

23. Virginia Tech

24. Boise State

25. NC State