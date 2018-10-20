Clemson essentially stole a page from NC State’s philosophy on offensive football to put the Wolfpack on their heels from the jump.

NC State won the toss and deferred to the second half, which is the Wolfpack’s regular ploy. Clemson freshman Derion Kendrick took the kickoff 40 yards to the CU 43-yard line, and then freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence took over from there. The former Rivals.com No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2018 sprayed the ball around with a short passing game, and led Clemson right down the field for a touchdown. Etienne had three carries including the last eight yards of the drive, but Lawrence showed early that the Tigers were going to be difficult to stop. He went 4-of-5 passing for 35 yards and rushed once for 12 on the nine-play, 57-yard drive.

When Clemson went up 14-0 after Lawrence again completed four out of five passes with 2:59 left in the first quarter, NC State immediately was in the danger zone.

NCSU had one small window of opportunity where it looked like it could jump back into the game. Trailing 14-0 with the ball at Clemson’s 39-yard line, the drive fell apart. NC State was facing third down and 10, and fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury made his shotgun snap before sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley was ready, resulted in Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence recovering the fumble at the Tigers’ own 46-yard line.

Clemson put the finishing touches of a dominant first half by going up 21-0, and then for good measure got an interception and returned it 46 yards to the NCSU four-yard line, allowing for a field goal to get tacked on before halftime for a 24-0 lead.

"You come into a stadium like this and like a team like this, you have to come with all you got," NCSU redshirt junior wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. "I don't think we showed up like we usually do.

"We practiced hard and we do everything hard. When it's time to play, we have to lace them up and go as hard as we can like we do in practice."



NC State had displayed a similar passing attack the first five games, but not against Clemson. Finley pointed out the crowd noise played a role for the Tigers defense.

“They are a great football team and we need to bounce back because we didn’t play well enough to win,” said Finley, who passed for 156 yards and two interceptions. “Props to Clemson, they are a good football team.

“We never really got into a rhythm and we are a rhythm offense.”

The 24-0 deficit took the competitiveness out of what was expected to be a statement game for NC State.

“Guys weren’t ready, we turned the ball over, we weren’t good on third down and didn’t tackle well enough,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. “They played a really good football game.

“It got away from us and couldn’t get in a rhythm.”