Notebook: NC State couldn't recover from slow start
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Clemson essentially stole a page from NC State’s philosophy on offensive football to put the Wolfpack on their heels from the jump.
NC State won the toss and deferred to the second half, which is the Wolfpack’s regular ploy. Clemson freshman Derion Kendrick took the kickoff 40 yards to the CU 43-yard line, and then freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence took over from there. The former Rivals.com No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2018 sprayed the ball around with a short passing game, and led Clemson right down the field for a touchdown. Etienne had three carries including the last eight yards of the drive, but Lawrence showed early that the Tigers were going to be difficult to stop. He went 4-of-5 passing for 35 yards and rushed once for 12 on the nine-play, 57-yard drive.
When Clemson went up 14-0 after Lawrence again completed four out of five passes with 2:59 left in the first quarter, NC State immediately was in the danger zone.
NCSU had one small window of opportunity where it looked like it could jump back into the game. Trailing 14-0 with the ball at Clemson’s 39-yard line, the drive fell apart. NC State was facing third down and 10, and fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury made his shotgun snap before sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley was ready, resulted in Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence recovering the fumble at the Tigers’ own 46-yard line.
Clemson put the finishing touches of a dominant first half by going up 21-0, and then for good measure got an interception and returned it 46 yards to the NCSU four-yard line, allowing for a field goal to get tacked on before halftime for a 24-0 lead.
"You come into a stadium like this and like a team like this, you have to come with all you got," NCSU redshirt junior wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. "I don't think we showed up like we usually do.
"We practiced hard and we do everything hard. When it's time to play, we have to lace them up and go as hard as we can like we do in practice."
NC State had displayed a similar passing attack the first five games, but not against Clemson. Finley pointed out the crowd noise played a role for the Tigers defense.
“They are a great football team and we need to bounce back because we didn’t play well enough to win,” said Finley, who passed for 156 yards and two interceptions. “Props to Clemson, they are a good football team.
“We never really got into a rhythm and we are a rhythm offense.”
The 24-0 deficit took the competitiveness out of what was expected to be a statement game for NC State.
“Guys weren’t ready, we turned the ball over, we weren’t good on third down and didn’t tackle well enough,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. “They played a really good football game.
“It got away from us and couldn’t get in a rhythm.”
NC State stops running game, but struggled against pass
NC State figured stopping or slowing down Clemson star sophomore running back Travis Etienne would ensure success. That proved to be the least of the Wolfpack’s worries.
Etienne scored three short touchdown runs, but the Wolfpack bottled up the speedster pretty good. Etienne entered the game with 10 plays of at least 20 yards gained, and exited with 11, but it came with a 24-yard pass play. He rushed 15 times for 39 yards with his longest run going for six yards.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder had rushed for at least 122 yards the last four games, having that streak snapped. His glitzy 9.2 yards per carry going into the game also took a hit. With that said, the Tigers didn’t need the rushing attack other than few timely runs by Lawrence. CU finished with 32 carries for 91 yards and four touchdowns, giving NC State a defensive bright spot.
Lawrence wore out NC State with his rifle of a right arm. His ability to throw ropes to the sideline proved tough to slow down. Lawrence finished going 26-of-39 passing for 308 yards and a touchdown, with sophomore wide receiver Tee Higgins his favorite target with eight receptions for 119 yards and a score.
NCSU fifth-year senior outside linebacker Germaine Pratt repeatedly said the same about Lawrence.
"He just got the ball out fast," said Pratt who had eight tackles and a sack. "They just did a great job."
ACC opponents will have its hands full slowing down Clemson’s offense will so many young players at the skill positions with Lawrence the conductor.
“He’s a really good player,” said Doeren about Lawrence. “I thought he gets the ball out quick. He’s accurate. He’s got good players around him which we knew. I thought he had a lot of poise.”
Wolfpack hopes to avoid having Tigers beat them twice
NC State might have learned the hard way what the difference was between them and an elite top five squad, but the Wolfpack doesn’t want to have the Tigers beat them twice.
NCSU can study the Clemson loss during the offseason and learn what is needed to top a program that is currently ranked No. 3 in the country. What NC State can’t afford is to have the Clemson loss also lead to a defeat at Syracuse next week.
“We are going to bounce back and I’m confident in my guys,” Finley said. “We are great players and have a good offense. It’s just a bump in the road. We learned we have to get better.”
The Orange improved to 5-2 with a 40-37 double overtime win over North Carolina on Saturday. Syracuse is particularly stingy at home and nearly topped Clemson before falling 27-23 on Sept. 29.
“At the end of the day we’re 5-1,” NCSU fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury said. “We’ve lost to a good football team. We’ve got half of our season ahead of us. No pouting, just head up, closure tomorrow, just move on.”
NC State would need help from someone in the Atlantic Division, plus take care of its own business. Clemson plays at Florida State, vs. Louisville, at Boston College and vs. Duke for its remaining ACC games.
With the ACC full of parity after Clemson, NC State still could be in a strong position to win 10-plus games this season, which has only happened once in school history — the 2003 squad that went 10-3.
“There’s six games left in the regular season here,” Doeren said. “Anything can happen. We just don’t control our own destiny anymore. They have to play Boston College in November in there, and we have to hope for a little bit luck. It’s a setback for sure, but it doesn’t put us back in the dark ages as a program.”
Finley knows it was a bad loss Saturday but not the “end of the world.” Meyers agreed with his quarterback.
"We felt like we had a special team and we still do, but we have to go back to the lab and get better," Meyers said.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook