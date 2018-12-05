Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Jaylon Scott had three tackles for losses in Shelby's win. Ken Martin

Last Game: Griffin ran for 153 yards, but Rome's 40-game winning streak and two-year reign as state champs is over after a 45-28 loss to visiting Warner Robins (Ga.) High, which scored the final 17 points of the game in the semifinals of the Class AAAAA playoffs. Season Totals: Griffin finished with 2,815 yards rushing and 38 scores and added another two touchdowns receiving. Note: Griffin was named a finalist for Mr. Georgia Football Award by the Atlanta Touchdown Club. Team Record: 13-1.



Last Game: Martin caught a 31-yard touchdown pass and made six tackles (two solo) to help East Forsyth crush visiting Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High 41-7 in the quarterfinals of the 4-A state playoffs. Season Totals: Martin has 78 tackles (32 solo), including two tackles for losses, and has posted two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and three blocked kicks in 13 games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score, and has four catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Team Record: 13-0 and will host Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge in the semifinals.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School lost 70-21 to McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in the semifinals of the Class A private schools state playoffs. McMahon helped his team rush for 120 yards, average 6.0 yards per carry and pile up 328 total yards. He also had 10 tackles (nine solo), including one for a loss. Season Totals: McMahon had 87 tackles (65 solo), including four sacks and 11 tackles for loss, and added a pass breakup, a forced fumble and 10 quarterback hurries in 13 games. Team Record: 11-2.

Last Game: Scott had five tackles (one solo), including three for losses and a sack, in a 35-7 win over Lincolnton (N.C.) North Lincoln High in the quarterfinals of the 2-AA state playoffs. Season Totals: Scott has 87 tackles (39 solo), including 21 tackles for loss and six sacks, and has posted four pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked punts in 14 games. He's also caught two passes for 20 yards and a score and rushed once for 26 yards. Team Record: 11-3 and playing at Lenoir (N.C.) Hibriten in the semifinals of the playoffs.