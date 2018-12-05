NC State football commits in action — Week 16
Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were on Friday unless otherwise noted.
Fifteen NC State class of 2019 commits — four-star corner Shyheim Battle from Rocky Mount (N.C.) High, four-star defensive tackle C.J. Clark from New London (N.C.) North Stanly High, three-star defensive end Terrell Dawkins from Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill High, three-star offensive guard Ikem Ekwonu from Charlotte Providence Day, three-star defensive back Jakeen Harris from Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School, four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High, four-star defensive end Savion Jackson from Clayton (N.C.) High, three-star running back Zonovan Knight from Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High, three-star receiver Keyon Lesane from Matthews (N.C.) Butler High, three-star offensive tackle Zovon Lindsay from Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian, three-star offensive lineman Timothy McKay from Raleigh Wakefield, three-star offensive tackle Triston Miller from Charlotte Country Day, long snapper Joe Shimko from Wall (N.J.) Township High, three-star linebacker Drake Thomas from Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High and three-star tight end Kam Walker from Canton (N.C.) Pisgah — had their seasons previously ended. Battle and Clark sustained season-ending injuries.
The season for class of 2020 commit quarterback Ben Finley from Phoenix (Ariz.) Paradise Valley High is also over.
Last Game: Griffin ran for 153 yards, but Rome's 40-game winning streak and two-year reign as state champs is over after a 45-28 loss to visiting Warner Robins (Ga.) High, which scored the final 17 points of the game in the semifinals of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
Season Totals: Griffin finished with 2,815 yards rushing and 38 scores and added another two touchdowns receiving.
Note: Griffin was named a finalist for Mr. Georgia Football Award by the Atlanta Touchdown Club.
Team Record: 13-1.
Last Game: Martin caught a 31-yard touchdown pass and made six tackles (two solo) to help East Forsyth crush visiting Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High 41-7 in the quarterfinals of the 4-A state playoffs.
Season Totals: Martin has 78 tackles (32 solo), including two tackles for losses, and has posted two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and three blocked kicks in 13 games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score, and has four catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Team Record: 13-0 and will host Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge in the semifinals.
Last Game: Savannah Christian School lost 70-21 to McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in the semifinals of the Class A private schools state playoffs. McMahon helped his team rush for 120 yards, average 6.0 yards per carry and pile up 328 total yards. He also had 10 tackles (nine solo), including one for a loss.
Season Totals: McMahon had 87 tackles (65 solo), including four sacks and 11 tackles for loss, and added a pass breakup, a forced fumble and 10 quarterback hurries in 13 games.
Team Record: 11-2.
Last Game: Scott had five tackles (one solo), including three for losses and a sack, in a 35-7 win over Lincolnton (N.C.) North Lincoln High in the quarterfinals of the 2-AA state playoffs.
Season Totals: Scott has 87 tackles (39 solo), including 21 tackles for loss and six sacks, and has posted four pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked punts in 14 games. He's also caught two passes for 20 yards and a score and rushed once for 26 yards.
Team Record: 11-3 and playing at Lenoir (N.C.) Hibriten in the semifinals of the playoffs.
Last Game: Toudle caught two passes for 29 yards but then had to play quarterback when the starter was knocked out with an injury. He completed 6 of 21 passes for 68 yards and a score with one interception, and rushed 14 times for 55 yards, in a 26-17 home loss to Southern Pines (N.C.) Pinecrest High in the quarterfinals of the 4-A state playoffs.
Season Totals: In 12 games, Toudle had 21 receptions for 315 yards and four touchdowns,, and 42 rushes for 157 yards and four scores.
Team Record: 10-2.
