Three-star running back Jamious Griffin helped Rome (Ga.) High win its 40th straight game. Chad Simmons

Last Game: Helped Hough High stun top-seeded and previously undefeated Charlotte Mallard Creek High 19-7 on the road in the second round of the 4-AA state playoffs. Frazier had an interception in the game and helped hold Mallard Creek to just 4-of-14 passing for 15 yards. Season Totals: Entering the contest, Frazier had 53 tackles (30 solo), including four tackles for loss and a sack, plus two interceptions in 11 games. Team Record: 11-2 and will face Charlotte Vance High in the quarterfinals.

Last Game: Griffin ran 38 times for 238 yards and a touchdown and caught a six-yard pass in a 28-14 win over visiting and previously undefeated Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown in the third round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs. Season Totals: Griffin has 262 carries for 2,692 yards (10.3 yards per rush) and 37 scores and caught 10 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. Note: Rome has won 40 straight games ... This is the fifth time Griffin has rushed for at least 200 yards in a game this season. Team Record: 13-0 and will host Warner Robins (Ga.) High in the fourth round.

Last Game: Benedictine's season ended with a 55-0 loss at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High in the third round of the class AAA state playoffs. Season Totals: Through the first 11 games of the year, Harris had 65 tackles (52 solo), including four for losses, plus three interceptions, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a quarterback hurry. On offense, he had caught 10 passes for 166 yards and two scores, and rushed 37 times for 307 yards and 10 touchdowns. Note: Harris was named the winner of the 2018 Finocchiaro Award, given to the best high school football player in Savannah-Chatham County region. Team Record: 11-2.

Last Game: Knight's game was cut short with an ankle injury and he finished with seven rushes for 51 yards and two kickoff returns for 86 yards but had to watch as Mebane (N.C.) Eastern Alamance rallied to upset Southern Nash 57-56 in the second round of the 3-A state playoffs. Season Totals: Knight had 124 carries for 2,054 yards (16.6 yards per rush) and 26 touchdowns, and one reception for a 19-yard touchdown, in 11 games. He also returned six kickoffs for an average of 50.1 yards and two scores, and two punts for a 51-yard average and two touchdowns. Team Record: 10-1.

Last Game: Butler, which had not played a game since Oct. 26 for various reasons, was upset 33-8 at home by Charlotte Myers Park High in the second round of the 4-AA state playoffs. Team Record: 9-3.

Last Game: Martin assisted on a tackle and blocked a punt in a 42-6 home win over city-rival Glenn High in the second round of the 4-A state playoffs. Season Totals: Martin has 72 tackles (31 solo), including two tackles for losses, and has posted two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and three blocked kicks in 12 games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score, and has three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 12-0 and will host Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High in the quarterfinals.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School defeated Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian 35-14 in the third round of the Class A private schools state playoffs. McMahon helped his team rush for 168 yards, average 5.3 yards per carry and pile up 282 total yards. He also had nine tackles (eight solo), and a quarterback hurry. Season Totals: McMahon has 77 tackles (56 solo), including four sacks and 10 tackles for loss, and has added a pass breakup, a forced fumble and 10 quarterback hurries in 12 games. Team Record: 11-1. Savannah Christian will host McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in the semifinals.

Last Game: Scott had three tackles (one solo), including one for a loss, and a pass breakup and had a 26-yard run in a 45-26 win over West Jefferson (N.C.) Ashe County High in the second round of the 2-AA state playoffs. Season Totals: Scott has 82 tackles (38 solo), including 18 tackles for loss and five sacks, and has posted four pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked punts in 13 games. He's also caught two passes for 20 yards and a score and rushed once for 26 yards. Team Record: 10-3 and hosting Lincolnton (N.C.) North Lincoln in the third round of the playoffs.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, and Wall (N.J.) Township High won its Thanksgiving game at at Manasquan (N.J.) High, 18-7. Season Totals: Shimko has 13 solo tackles and a quarterback hurry in nine games. Team Record: 6-3.