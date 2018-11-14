Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted. Three NC State class of 2019 commits — four-star defensive tackle C.J. Clark from New London (N.C.) North Stanly High, three-star offensive guard Ikem Ekwonu from Charlotte Providence Day and three-star offensive tackle Zovon Lindsay — had their seasons previously ended. Ekwonu and Lindsay's teams lost in the private schools' state playoffs, and Clark suffered a season-ending injury. Class of 2020 commit cornerback Jahquez Robinson from Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood High's season is over after his team did not make the state playoff.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Rocky Mount had a bye week, but Battle announced he had a wrist injury that was ending his season (and career) at Rocky Mount. Season Totals: Battle had 35 tackles (25 solo), including two for a loss, and had recorded an interception, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He returned four kickoffs for a total of 97 yards and a punt runback for 11 yards. Offensively, Battle had five receptions for 70 yards. Team Record: 8-1 and a No. 5 seed in the 3A classification state playoff.

Last Game: Dawkins and Cox Mill High had concluded their regular season the week before. Team Record: 8-3 and a No. 7 seed in the 3-AA state playoffs.

Last Game: Hough High lost 25-0 at Charlotte Vance High in a game played on a muddy playing surface that left Hough players, wearing their white uniforms, unrecognizable by the end of the contest because their uniforms were covered in mud. Season Totals: Frazier had 46 tackles (28 solo), including three tackles for loss, plus an interception in 10 games entering Friday. Team Record: 9-2 and a No. 8 seed in the 4-AA state playoffs.

Last Game: Griffin ran 16 times for 231 yards and four touchdowns (in one half) to help lead Rome High to a 62-14 win over visiting Jackson High from Atlanta in the first round of the AAAAA state playoff. Note: Griffin set a new record for Rome City Schools in rushing yards for a season. Season Totals: Griffin has 204 carries for 2,255 yards (11.1 yards per rush) and 35 scores in 11 games. Team Record: 11-0 and will host Athens (Ga.) Cedar Shoals in the second round.

Last Game: Harris ran four times for 72 yards and a touchdown on offense, returned a punt 20 yards and defensively added four tackles, including three solo and one for a loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble during a 45-0 win over visiting Reidsville (Ga.) Tattnall County High in the first round of the class AAA state playoff. Season Totals: Defensively, Harris has 65 tackles (52 solo), including four for losses, plus three interceptions, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a quarterback hurry. On offense, he has caught 10 passes for 166 yards and two scores, and rushed 37 times for 307 yards and 10 touchdowns. Team Record: 10-1 and will host Macon (Ga.) Westside High in the second round.

Last Game: Person's season ended with a 50-14 loss at Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High last Thursday. Team Record: 3-8.

Last Game: Jackson, after missing two games, had two solo tackles in his return to action in a 48-0 home win over Wendell (N.C.) East Wake High. Season Totals: Jackson has 60 tackles (33 solo), 5.5 sacks and an additional five tackles for loss, plus a fumble recovery and four blocked kicks (three field goals and one punt) in nine games. Team Record: 9-2 and a No. 8 seed in the 3-AA state playoff.

Last Game: Knight had touchdown runs of 31 and 58 yards in a 72-50 win at Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash High. Season Totals: Entering the game, Knight had 91 carries for 1,435 yards (15.8 yards per rush) and 18 touchdowns, and one reception for a 19-yard touchdown, in eight games. He also had returned four kickoffs for an average of 54.8 yards and two scores, and two punts for a 51-yard average and two touchdowns. Team Record: 9-0 and No. 2 seed in the 3-A state playoff.

Last Game: For a second straight week, Butler's scheduled opponent, Charlotte's Independence High, had to forfeit the game, handing Butler a win. Team Record: 8-2 and a No. 3 seed in the 4-AA state playoff, earning a bye in the first round. That means Butler will have gone three weeks without playing a game.

Last Game: Martin had eight tackles (four solo) and caught a 26-yard pass in a 49-14 win at Mocksville (N.C.) Davie County High on Thursday night. Season Totals: Martin has 71 tackles (31 solo), including two tackles for losses, and has posted two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and two blocked kicks in 11 games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score, and has three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 11-0 and is a top seed in the 4-A state playoff.

Last Game: Wakefield pulled out a 21-14 home win over Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High on Thursday night. Note: Wakefield was 0-11 a season ago. Team Record: 5-6 and a No. 9 seed in the 4-AA state playoff.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School had a bye in the first round of the Class A playoff. Season Totals: McMahon has 56 tackles (39 solo), including three sacks and nine tackles for loss, and has added a pass breakup, a forced fumble and six quarterback hurries in 10 games. Team Record: 9-1. Savannah Christian will host Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy in the second round.

Last Game: Charlotte Country Day had 238 total yards, including 168 yards rushing (4.7 yards per carry), in a 24-14 upset win at top seed Charlotte Latin in the semifinals of the Division II state playoffs for private schools. Season Totals: Miller has 12 tackles (seven solo), including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, in 12 games. Team Record: 7-5, will play Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy in the title game.

Last Game: Shelby had a bye week. Season Totals: Scott has 71 tackles (32 solo), including 17 tackles for loss and five sacks, and has posted three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked punts in 11 games. He's also caught a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Team Record: 8-3 and No. 4 seed in the 3-AA state playoff.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, and Wall (N.J.) Township High lost in the first round of the South Group 3 state playoffs earlier in the month. They are off until a game on Nov. 22 at Manasquan (N.J.) High. Season Totals: Shimko has 13 solo tackles and a quarterback hurry in eight games. Team Record: 5-3.

Last Game: Thomas ran four times for 17 yards and had 13 tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery in a 21-14 loss at Raleigh Wakefield High on Thursday evening. Season Totals: Thomas has 111 tackles (48 solo), three sacks, two safeties, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and an interception (pick six), and has rushed 35 times for 235 yards and seven scores in 10 games. Team Record: 8-3 and No. 9 seed in the 4-A state playoff.

Last Game: Toudle caught an 8-yard pass and ran four times for 14 yards in a 24-20 win at city-rival Laney High. Season Totals: In 10 games, Toudle has 16 receptions for 253 yards and four touchdowns, and 26 rushes for 101 yards and four scores. Team Record: 9-1 and No. 2 seed in the 4-AA state playoff.