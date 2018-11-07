Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Rocky Mount finished its regular season with a 51-23 home win over city-rival Northern Nash High. Season Totals: Battle had 35 tackles (25 solo), including two for a loss, and had recorded an interception, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery entering the game. He returned four kickoffs for a total of 97 yards and a punt runback for 11 yards. Offensively, Battle had five receptions for 70 yards. Team Record: 8-1, ranked No. 8 in the 3A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Clark's season is over with an injury. North Stanly won 42-0 at home over Norwood (N.C.) South Stanly. Season Totals: Clark had 83 tackles, including 51 solo hits and six sacks, plus a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries in nine games. Team Record: 9-2, ranked No. 2 in the 1A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Dawkins and Cox Mill High lost in overtime, 33-30, to city-rival Northwest Cabarrus on the road in a game that was moved to Saturday. Team Record: 8-3, No. 16 in 3A classification rankings by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Ekwonu and Providence Day's season is over after a 28-12 loss at Charlotte Christian in the first round of the Independent School Division I playoffs. Team Record: 5-6.



Last Game: Frazier had eight tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss, in a 26-10 home defeat to Charlotte Mallard Creek, the top-ranked team in the state. Season Totals: Frazier has 46 tackles (28 solo), including three tackles for loss, plus an interception in 10 games. Team Record: 9-1, ranked No. 7 in class 4A and No. 9 in the entire state by MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Rome had a bye week. Season Totals: Griffin has 188 carries for 2,024 yards (10.8 yards per rush) and 31 scores, and eight receptions for 147 yards and two more touchdowns, in 10 games this season.

Team Record: 10-0, ranked No. 1 in class AAAAA, No. 6 in the entire state and No. 56 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Harris was active in a 21-6 win at city-rival Jenkins High. He ran four times for 29 yards, returned a kickoff 19 yards and two punts for a combined 26 yards, and piled up 11 tackles (nine solo), including one for a loss. Season Totals: Defensively, Harris has 61 tackles (49 solo), including three for losses, plus three interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and a quarterback hurry. On offense, he has caught 10 passes for 166 yards and two scores, and rushed 33 times for 235 yards and nine touchdowns. Team Record: 9-1. Ranked No. 6 in class AAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Person lost 23-12 at home to McLeansville (N.C.) Northeast Guilford in a game that was postponed to Monday. Team Record: 3-7.

Last Game: Jackson did not play in a 49-0 win at Benson (N.C.) North Johnston High in a game moved to Thursday. It is the second straight game Jackson missed. Season Totals: Jackson has 58 tackles (31 solo), 5.5 sacks and an additional five tackles for loss, plus a fumble recovery and four blocked kicks (three field goals and one punt) in eight games. Team Record: 8-2.

Last Game: Knight ran nine times for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a 61-26 win at Franklinton High. The game was moved to Thursday. Season Totals: Knight has 91 carries for 1,435 yards (15.8 yards per rush) and 18 touchdowns, and one reception for a 19-yard touchdown, in eight games. He's returned four kickoffs for an average of 54.8 yards and two scores, and two punts for a 51-yard average and two touchdowns.

Team Record: 8-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Butler's scheduled opponent East Mecklenburg had to forfeit its final two games of the season, handing Butler a win. Team Record: 7-2. Butler is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A and No. 6 in the state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Trinity Christian's season is over after a 33-32 home loss to Arden (N.C.) Christ School in the first round of the Independent Schools Division I state playoffs. Season Totals: Lindsay entered the game with 19 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks and a safety, in seven games. Team Record: 7-1.

Last Game: Martin assisted on four tackles and blocked a punt during a 52-21 win over Winston-Salem (N.C.) Reynolds High. Season Totals: Martin has 63 tackles (27 solo), including two tackles for losses, and has posted two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and two blocked kicks in 10 games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score, and has two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 10-0. East Forsyth is the No. 6 4A team in the state and No. 7 overall regardless of classification according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Wakefield won 23-12 at home over Knightdale (N.C.) High. Team Record: 4-6.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School won 29-14 at home against Twin City (Ga.) Emanuel County Institute High. McMahon had eight tackles (seven solo), including two for loss. He also helped the offense rush for 132 yards and average 5.1 yards per carry while piling up 356 total yards. McMahon even punted twice, including one for 44 yards. Season Totals: McMahon has 56 tackles (39 solo), including three sacks and nine tackles for loss, and has added a pass breakup, a forced fumble and six quarterback hurries in 10 games. Team Record: 9-1. Savannah Christian is No. 6 in the Class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Charlotte Country Day had 194 total yards, including 101 yards rushing (5.3 yards per carry), in a 45-5 home win over Matthews (N.C.) Covenant Day in the first round of the Division II state playoffs for private schools. Season Totals: Miller has 12 tackles (seven solo), including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, in 11 games. Team Record: 6-5, No. 4 seed in the Division II state playoffs for private schools. They will play at top seed Charlotte Latin in the semifinals.

Last Game: Scott had six tackles (three solo), including a sack, in a 41-25 home win over Belmont (N.C.) South Point High. Note: South Point four-star receiver Ray Grier, who visited NC State Saturday, had two receptions for 50 yards. Season Totals: Scott has 71 tackles (32 solo), including 17 tackles for loss and five sacks, and has posted three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked punts in 11 games. He's also caught a 14-yard touchdown pass. Team Record: 8-3 and No. 3 in the state's 2A rankings according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, and Wall (N.J.) Township High lost in the first round of the South Group 3 state playoffs, 33-20 to Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek High. Season Totals: Shimko had 13 solo tackles and a quarterback hurry in eight games. Team Record: 5-3.

Last Game: Thomas provided the only scoring with a safety among his 10 tackles (five solo) in a 38-2 loss at home to two-time defending 4-AA state champ Wake Forest High. Thomas also ran six times for 61 yards. Season Totals: Thomas has 98 tackles (46 solo), three sacks, two safeties, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception (pick six), and has rushed 31 times for 218 yards and seven scores in 10 games. Team Record: 8-2, and rated No. 20 among 4A schools in the state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: In a game moved to Thursday, Toudle ran three times for eight yards and threw his first two passes of the season, completing both for four yards. Hoggard won at city-rival New Hanover High, 38-0. Season Totals: In nine games, Toudle has 15 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and 22 rushes for 87 yards and four scores. Team Record: 8-1 and ranked No. 15 in the 4-A state classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Walker caught a touchdown pass to help Pisgah win 21-7 at Brevard (N.C.) High. Team Record: 10-1. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 8 in class 2A.

HUGE win for @PisgahHigh over Mountain Six rival @BrevardHSDevils . I'd expect the Bears to get a #1 or #2 seed when the @NCHSAA 2A brackets are announced later this week. Check out a couple cool highlights from @PackFootball commit @Kamwalker13 ! pic.twitter.com/LiFCoY01Uu — Chris Womack (@Chris_Womack) November 5, 2018

Class of 2020