Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Battle intercepted a pass and had three solo tackles on defense while catching a 2-yard pass offensively in a 49-0 win at Wilson (N.C.) Hunt.. Season Totals: Battle has 22 tackles (16 solo), including two for a loss, an interception and two pass breakups through six games. He's also returned three kickoffs for a total of 95 yards and a punt for 11 yards. Offensively, Battle has four receptions for 53 yards. Team Record: 6-0, ranked No. 7 in the 3A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Clark had 16 tackles (eight solo), including three sacks, and forced a fumble during a huge effort in a 55-0 home win at Albemarle (N.C.) High. Notes: The three sacks matched a career-high for one game for Clark. Season Totals: Clark has 73 tackles, including 45 solo hits and five sacks, a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries in eight games. Team Record: 6-2, ranked No. 4 in the 1A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Dawkins and Cox Mill's defense forced three interceptions in a 21-13 win at Kannapolis (N.C.) A.L. Brown High. Team Record: 6-2, No. 20 in 3-A classification rankings by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Ekwonu had seven tackles and helped Providence Day rush for 206 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and piled up 437 total yards in a 42-6 win at Charlotte Country Day, which features three-star NC State commit Triston Miller. Season Totals: In eight games, Ekwonu has 29 tackles, four sacks, a safety and a forced fumble. Team Record: 5-3 and No. 4 in the Independent School's Division II rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Hough's game against Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg was rescheduled to this Friday. Season Totals: Frazier has 28 tackles (12 solo), including a tackle for loss, and an interception in six games.

Team Record: 7-0, ranked No. 5 in class 4A and No. 6 in the entire state by MaxPreps.com

Last Game: In a 68-7 win at Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County High, Griffin played one half and rushed eight times for 188 yards and two scores. Note: Wolfpack coaches were in attendance for the game. Season Totals: Griffin has 141 carries for 1,685 yards and 22 scores, and seven receptions for 145 yards and two more touchdowns in eight games this season.

Team Record: 8-0, ranked No. 1 in class AAAAA, No. 4 in the entire state and No. 34 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Harris intercepted two passes, piled up six tackles (five solo) overall and one for a loss, returned a kickoff for 70 yards and ran five times for 27 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 win at Savannah (Ga.) Islands High on Thursday night. Season Totals: Defensively, Harris has 42 tackles (33 solo), including one for a loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a quarterback hurry. On offense, he has caught nine passes for 164 yards and two scores and rushed 24 times for 141 yards and seven touchdowns. It was his first kickoff return of the year. Team Record: 6-1. Ranked No. 6 in class AAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Person's game against Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford was postponed to Nov. 9 Team Record: 2-5.

Last Game: Clayton's game against Wendell (N.C.) East Wake High was postponed to Nov. 8. Season Totals: Jackson has 51 tackles (28 solo), 4.5 sacks and an additional five tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and four blocked kicks (three field goals and one punt) in seven games.

Team Record: 6-1.

Last Game: Southern Nash's game against Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash was postponed to Nov. 9. Season Totals: Knight has 54 carries for 830 yards (15.4 yards per rush) and 10 touchdowns and one reception for a 19-yard TD in five games. He's returned four kickoffs for an average of 54.8 yards and two scores, and returned a punt 43 yards for a TD. Team Record: 5-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 17 in Class 3A by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Butler's game against rival Charlotte Independence High was postponed to Nov. 9. Team Record: 5-2. Butler is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A by MaxPreps.com and No. 9 in the state.

Last Game: Trinity Christian won 55-0 over visiting Raleigh Ravenscroft. Lindsay had four solo tackles and a sack on defense and helped the offense rush for 279 yards (14.0 yards per carry) and pile up 366 total yards. Season Totals: Lindsay has 19 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks and a safety, in six games. Team Record: 6-0, No. 1 in the independent schools' class III rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: East Forsyth's game at Mocksville (N.C.) Davie County was postponed to Nov. 9. Season Totals: Martin has 48 tackles (23 solo), including a tackle for loss, one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in seven games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score and has two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 7-0. East Forsyth is the No. 8 4A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Wakefield's game against Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High was postponed to Nov. 8. Team Record: 2-5.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School rolled 42-6 against Darien (Ga.) McIntosh County High. McMahon had three solo tackles, all for loss including a sack. He also helped the offense rush for 379 yards and average 9.7 yards per carry while piling up 501 total yards. Season Totals: McMahon has 40 tackles (27 solo), including three sacks and six tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and five quarterback hurries in seven games. Team Record: 6-1. Savannah Christian is No. 4 in the class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Charlotte Country Day struggled offensively and had just 56 total yards, including 47 yards rushing (1.6 yards per carry) in a 42-6 home loss to Charlotte Providence Day. Season Totals: Miller has 12 tackles (seven solo), including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in eight games.

Team Record: 4-4, No. 5 in Class II rankings for independent schools according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Scott had eight tackles (four solo), including four for loss and a sack, and caught a 14-yard touchdown pass, in a 55-7 home win at Rutherford (N.C.) R-S Central High. Season Totals: Scott has 49 tackles (20 solo), including 11 tackles for loss and two sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and two blocked punts in eight games.That was his first offensive stat of the year. Team Record: 5-3 and No. 12 in the state's 2A rankings according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, and Wall (N.J.) Township fell 26-0 at Long Branch (N.J.) High. Season Totals: Shimko has 13 solo tackles and a quarterback hurry in six games. Team Record: 4-2, and No. 12 in Division South Group 3 according to MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Heritage's game at Raleigh Wakefield was postponed to Nov. 8. Season Totals: Thomas has 69 tackles (33 solo), three sacks, a safety, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception (pick six), and has rushed 15 times for 116 yards and five scores in seven games.

Team Record: 6-1.

Last Game: Toudle ran three times for seven yards and two touchdowns during a 42-7 win at city-rival Ashley High. Note: Wolfpack receivers coach George McDonald was at the game. Season Totals: In four games, Toudle had seven receptions for 105 yards and 14 rushes for 64 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record: 4-1.

Last Game: Walker caught a four-yard pass in a 29-15 home win over East Flat Rock (N.C.) East Henderson High. Team Record: 7-1. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 15 in the class 2A ratings

Class of 2020