Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Battle played both ways, making eight tackles, including five solo and one for a loss, and catching a 21-yard pass and a 2-point conversion on offense. Rocky Mount won 49-20 at Franklinton (N.C.) High. Notes: Wolfpack assistant George Barlow was at the game. Season Totals: Battle has 19 tackles (13 solo), including two for a loss, and two pass breakups through five games. He's also returned three kickoffs for a total of 95 yards and a punt for 11 yards. Offensively, Battle has three receptions for 51 yards.

Team Record: 5-0, ranked No. 13 in the 3A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Clark had five tackles (two solo) in a 55-0 home win over Denton (N.C.) South Davidson High. Notes: North Stanly has allowed just seven points in its last three games and have won back-to-back shutouts. Season Totals: Clark has 57 tackles, including 37 solo hits, two sacks and three quarterback hurries in seven games. Team Record: 5-2, ranked No. 7 in the 1A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Dawkins and Cox Mill's defense continued its strong season with a 27-7 win at rival Concord (N.C.) High. Notes: In Cox Mill's five wins, the opponent has had seven or less points. Team Record: 5-2.

Last Game: Ekwonu and Charlotte Providence Day continue its season turn around by winning its fourth straight, knocking off visiting Huntersville (N.C.) Christ the King 63-0. Team Record: 4-3, ranked No. 5 in independent school's Division II by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Frazier had a pair of tackles, including one solo, in a 55-19 win at Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman High. Notes: Hough has allowed just 54 points total in seven games this season. Season Totals: Frazier has 28 tackles (12 solo), including a tackle for loss, and an interception in six games. Team Record: 7-0, ranked No. 4 in class 4A and No. 6 in the entire state by MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Griffin had a monster game, again. He rushed 24 times for 339 yards and two scores during a 62-14 win at Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding High. Notes: In just seven games Griffin has already set a single-season school record for rushing yards. Season Totals: Griffin has 133 carries for 1,497 yards (11.3 per rush) and 20 scores, and seven receptions for 145 yards and two more touchdowns in six games this season. Team Record: 7-0, ranked No. 1 in class AAAAA, No. 3 in the entire state and No. 31 nationally by MaxPreps.com. Related link: MaxPreps National Football Player of the Year Watch List

Last Game: Harris caught two passes for 43 yards and rushed eight times for 40 yards and two scores on offense, and he had three solo tackles and an interception during a 37-12 against city-rival Windsor Forest High. Season Totals: Defensively, Harris has 36 tackles (28 solo), an interception, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a quarterback hurry. On offense, he has caught nine passes for 164 yards and two scores and rushed 19 times for 114 yards and four touchdowns. Team Record: 5-1. Ranked No. 7 in class AAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Person lost 20-3 to Elon (N.C.) Western Alamance High. Team Record: 2-5.

Last Game: Jackson had 11 tackles (seven solo), including an impressive five for a loss and assisting on a sack, and blocked a kick in a 26-14 home win over Four Oaks (N.C.) South Johnston High. Notes: Top NC State linebacker target J.R. Walker ran eight times for 78 yards and a score and had six tackles, including five solo, in the victory. Season Totals: Jackson has 51 tackles (28 solo), 4.5 sacks and an additional five tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and four blocked kicks (three field goals and one punt) in seven games. Team Record: 6-1.

Last Game: Knight ran 17 times for 189 yards and a score and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass. He also returned a kickoff for 42 yards in a 63-41 home win over Wilson (N.C.) Fike High. Season Totals: Knight has 54 carries for 830 yards (15.4 yards per rush) and 10 touchdowns and one reception for a 19-yard TD in five games. He's returned four kickoffs for an average of 54.8 yards and two scores, and returned a punt 43 yards for a TD.

Team Record: 5-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 16 in Class 3A by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Lesane ran for a touchdown and intercepted a pass in a 39-22 home win over previously undefeated Charlotte Myers Park High. Team Record: 5-2. Butler is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A by MaxPreps.com and No. 9 in the state.

Last Game: Trinity Christian won 54-0 at North Raleigh Christian in its first game since Hurricane Florence. Lindsay had four solo tackles on defense and helped the offense rush for 320 yards (17.8 yards per carry) and 402 total yards. Season Totals: Lindsay has 15 tackles, including three for loss, a sack and a safety, in five games. Team Record: 5-0, No. 1 in the independent schools' class III rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Martin caught a 14-yard pass and made seven tackles (two solo) in a 16-10 win at Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth High. Season Totals: Martin has 48 tackles (23 solo), including a tackle for loss, one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in seven games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score and has two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Team Record: 7-0. East Forsyth is the No. 8 4A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Wakefield lost 20-7 at Rolesville (N.C.) High. Team Record: 2-5.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School won a hard-fought 24-21 at city-rival Savannah Calvary Day High. McMahon had seven tackles (five solo), including a sack, and two quarterback hurries. He also helped the offense rush for 262 yards and average 6.1 yards per carry while piling up 392 total yards. Season Totals: McMahon has 37 tackles (24 solo), including two sacks and three tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and five quarterback hurries in six games. Team Record: 5-1. Savannah Christian is No. 4 in the class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Charlotte Country Day rushed for 168 yards and averaged 3.7 yards per carry but only 162 total yards in a 42-0 loss at Charlotte Christian. Miller added five tackles (three solo) and assisted on a sack on defense. Notes: Charlotte Christian is the top-ranked overall team in the state according to MaxPreps.com. Season Totals: Miller has 12 tackles (seven solo), including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in seven games. Team Record: 4-3, No. 3 in Class II rankings for independent schools according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Scott had eight tackles (four solo), including one for a loss, in a 49-0 home win over Forest City (N.C.) Chase High. Season Totals: Scott has 41 tackles (16 solo), including seven tackles for loss and a sack, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and two blocked punts in seven games. Team Record: 4-3 and No. 12 in the state's 2A rankings according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, helped Wall (N.J.) Township to a 49-21 win at Manahawkin (N.J.) Southern Regioinal High by making four solo tackles from his linebacker position. Season Totals: Shimko has 13 solo tackles and a quarterback hurry in five games. Team Record: 4-1, and No. 8 in Division South Group 3 according to MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Thomas had 12 tackles (nine solo), including three sacks and a safety, in a 57-0 home win over Wendell (N.C.) Corinth Holders High. Notes: Thomas had two career sacks before Saturday. Season Totals: Thomas has 69 tackles (33 solo), three sacks, a safety, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception (pick six), and has rushed 15 times for 116 yards and five scores in seven games. Team Record: 6-1.

Last Game: In its first game since Hurricane Florence, Toudle caught two passes for 20 yards and rushed three times for 21 yards in a 31-0 home win over Shallotte (N.C.) West Brunswick High. Season Totals: In four games, Toudle had seven receptions for 105 yards and 11 rushes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 3-1.

Last Game: Walker had three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 13-8 win at Sylva (N.C.) Smoky Mountain High. Team Record: 6-1. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 13 in the class 2A ratings

Class of 2020