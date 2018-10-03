Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Rocky Mount had a bye week. Season Totals: Battle has 11 tackles (eight solo), including one for a loss, and two pass breakups through four games. He's also returned three kickoffs for a total of 95 yards and a punt for 11 yards. Team Record: 4-0, ranked No. 17 in the 3A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Clark had six tackles (three solo) in a 66-0 win at Bear Creek (N.C.) Chatham Central High. Season Totals: Clark has 52 tackles, including 35 solo hits, two sacks and three quarterback hurries in six games.

Team Record: 4-2, ranked No. 4 in the 1A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Dawkins and Cox Mill's defense shut down Mt. Ulla (N.C.) West Rowan High in a 26-7 home win. Team Record: 4-2.

Last Game: Ekwonu and Charlotte Providence Day won its third straight by beating Charlotte Latin 28-17 at home. Team Record: 3-3, ranked No. 6 in independent school's Division II by MaxPreps.com. Charlotte Latin is rated No. 4.

Last Game: Frazier had six tackles, including four solo, in a 12-7 home win over Mooresville (N.C.) High. Notes: Hough's defense has allowed just 35 points total in six games this season. Season Totals: Frazier has 26 tackles (11 solo), including a tackle for loss, and an interception in six games. Team Record: 6-0, ranked No. 4 in class 4A and No. 5 in the entire state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Griffin rushed 11 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns to help Rome roll to a 48-7 win at Cartersville (Ga.) Woodland High. Notes: The game was actually Griffin's lowest rushing output and carries tally of the season. Season Totals: Griffin has 109 carries for 1,172 yards and 18 scores, and six receptions for 129 yards and two more touchdowns in six games this season. Team Record: 6-0, ranked No. 1 in class AAAAA, No. 3 in the entire state and No. 26 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Harris rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a fumble on special teams to help Benedictine roll to a 48-6 win at Savannah (Ga.) Johnson High. Season Totals: Entering the Johnson contest, Harris had 30 tackles (22 solo), two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble on defense in four games. He also had seven receptions for 121 yards and two scores, and nine rushes for 62 yards. Team Record: 4-1. Ranked No. 4 in class AAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Person lost 37-14 at Mebane (N.C.) Eastern Alamance High. Harris returned to the field after being knocked out of the previous game against Eden (N.C.) Morehead High with a knee injury. Team Record: 2-4.

Last Game: Jackson had eight tackles (four solo), including a sack, in a 27-7 win at Wilson (N.C.) Fike High last Thursday. Notes: Top NC State target J.R. Walker had two solo tackles in the victory ... NC State coaches were in attendance. Season Totals: Jackson has 40 tackles (21 solo), four sacks, a fumble recovery and three blocked kicks in six games. Team Record: 5-1.

Last Game: Knight ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the game's first play at two-time defending 4-AA state champion Wake Forest (N.C.) High but the game was called in the the first half with Wake Forest leading 14-10 due to lightning. Note: NC State assistant coach Des Kitchings was at the game. Season Totals: Knight has 37 carries for 641 yards (17.3 yards per rush) and nine touchdowns in four games. He's returned three kickoffs for an average of 59.0 yards and two scores and returned a punt 43 yards for a TD. Team Record: 4-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 13 in Class 3A by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Lesane caught eight passes for 69 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds left in a 34-28 win at Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge High. Team Record: 4-2. Butler is ranked No. 9 in Class 4A by MaxPreps.com. Related link: Charlotte Observer prep football players of the week

Last Game: Trinity Christian had a bye week. Season Totals: Lindsay has 11 tackles, including three for loss, a sack and a safety. Team Record: 4-0, No. 1 in the independent schools' class III rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Martin caught a 27-yard touchdown pass and made seven tackles (four solo) in a 42-14 win at Greensboro (N.C.) Page. Notes: That was Martin's first career offensive touchdown and his seventh overall score. NC State assistant coaches Des Kitchings and Aaron Henry were at the game. Season Totals: Martin has 41 tackles (21 solo), including a tackle for loss, one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in five games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score and that was his first catch of the season. Team Record: 6-0. East Forsyth is the No. 8 4A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Wakefield had a bye week. Team Record: 2-4.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School rolled to a 45-0 win at Portal (Ga.) High. McMahon had eight tackles (five solo), including one for a loss, and forced a fumble. He also helped the offense rush for 177 yards and average 7.1 yards per carry while piling up 385 total yards. Season Totals: McMahon has 30 tackles (19 solo), including a sack and two tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries in five games. Team Record: 4-1. Savannah Christian is No. 6 in the class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Charlotte Country Day had an easy 44-6 win over visiting Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High from Rabun Gap, Ga. The offense rushed for a season-best 304 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per carry en route to 364 total yards. Season Totals: Miller has seven tackles (four solo), including four tackles for loss and a sack in six games.

Team Record: 4-2, No. 3 in Class II rankings for independent schools according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Scott had five tackles (two solo), including two for loss, and blocked a punt for Shelby in a 35-14 win at Mount Pleasant (N.C.) High. Season Totals: Scott has 33 tackles (12 solo), including six tackles for loss and a sack, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and two blocked punts in six games. Team Record: 3-3 and No. 12 in the state's 2-A rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, helped Wall (N.J.) Township to a 28-0 win at Marlboro (N.J.) High. Team Record: 3-1, and No. 8 in Division South Group 3 according to MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Heritage had a bye week. Season Totals: Thomas has 57 tackles (24 solo), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception (pick six), and has rushed 15 times for 116 yards and five scores in six games. Team Record: 5-1.

Last Game: After a delay in the season due to Hurricane Florence, Hoggard will resume play Friday. Season Totals: In three games, Toudle had five receptions for 85 yards and eight rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: Pisgah had a bye week. Team Record: 5-1. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 13 in the class 2A ratings

Class of 2020