Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Battle had four solo tackles in a 41-7 win at city-rival Nash Central High. Season Totals: Through four games, Battle has 11 tackles (eight solo), including one for a loss, and two pass breakups. He's also returned three kickoffs for a total of 95 yards and a punt for 11 yards. Team Record: 4-0, ranked No. 5 in the 3A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Clark had 10 tackles (five solo), including a sack, in a 51-7 home win over Mt. Gilead (N.C.) West Montgomery High. Notes: UNC head coach Larry Fedora was at the game. Clark's teammate, long snapper Drew Little, is committed to the Heels. Clark went with Little to UNC's home opener last Saturday. Season Totals: Clark has 46 tackles, including 32 solo hits, two sacks and three quarterback hurries in five games. Team Record: 3-2, ranked No. 5 in the 1A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Dawkins and Cox Mill dropped a 43-24 contest at Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg County. Team Record: 3-3.



Last Game: Ekwonu and Charlotte Providence Day rolled to a second straight lopsided, shutout win, destroying Concord (N.C.) Cannon School 61-0 on the road. Team Record: 2-3.

Last Game: Frazier had a solo tackle in an easy 56-6 win at Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell High. Notes: Hough's defense has allowed just 28 points total in five games this season. Season Totals: Frazier has 20 tackles (seven solo), including a tackle for loss, and an interception in five games. Team Record: 5-0, ranked No. 2 in class 4-A and No. 3 in the entire state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Griffin rushed 17 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns as Rome rolled to a 49-14 home win over White (Ga.) Cass High. Notes: The game was actually Griffin's lowest rushing output of the season. Season Totals: Griffin has 98 carries for 1,017 yards and 15 scores, and six receptions for 129 yards and two more touchdowns in five games this season.

Team Record: 5-0, ranked No. 1 in class AAAAA, No. 2 in the entire state and No. 23 nationally by MaxPreps.com. Related link: POY Watch in Georgia

Last Game: Harris had a solo tackle and a fumble recovery on defense and rushed three times for 41 yards as Benedictine Military crushed visiting Savannah (Ga.) High 67-0. Notes: The game was played just two days after Benedictine had beaten Garden City (Ga.) Groves High 64-0. Season Totals: Harris had 30 tackles (22 solo), two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble on defense in four games. He also had seven receptions for 121 yards two scores and nine rushes for 62 yards. Team Record: 3-1. Ranked No. 3 in class AAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Harris' game was cut short during a 41-28 home loss to Eden (N.C.) Morehead High with an apparent knee injury. The video of the play that appeared to have injured Harris is below. Team Record: 2-3.

Last Game: Jackson had a season-high nine tackles (six solo), including a sack, and blocked a punt for Cary in a 42-20 road win. Notes: Top NC State target J.R. Walker had two solo tackles and two pass breakups in the victory. Season Totals: Jackson has 32 tackles (17 solo), three sacks, a fumble recovery and three blocked kicks in five games. Team Record: 4-1.

Last Game: Southern Nash's game with Jacksonville (N.C.) White Oak was postoned. Season Totals: Knight has 37 carries for 641 yards (17.3 yards per rush) and nine touchdowns in four games. He's returned three kickoffs for an average of 59.0 yards and two scores and returned a punt 43 yards for a TD. Team Record: 4-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 13 in Class 3A by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Lesane caught a two-point conversion to help Butler prevail 31-30 at Mint Hill (N.C.) Rocky River High. Team Record: 3-2. Butler is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Due to Hurricane Florence, Trinity Christian's game at Sylvia (N.C.) Victory Christian was cancelled. Season Totals: Lindsay has 11 tackles, including three for loss, a sack and a safety. Team Record: 4-0, No. 1 in the independent schools' class III rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Martin had eight tackles (five solo) and returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown to help East Forsyth win at home 52-21 over Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High. Notes: That was Martin's first career kick return for a score and his sixth overall non-offensive touchdown. Season Totals: Martin has 34 tackles (17 solo), including a tackle for loss, one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in three games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score. Team Record: 5-0. East Forsyth is the No. 12 4A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Wakefield lost a close 22-14 affair at Middle Creek High in Apex, N.C.. Team Record: 2-4.



Last Game: Savannah Christian School had a bye week. Season Totals: McMahon has 22 tackles (14 solo), including a sack and a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries in four games. Team Record: 3-1. Savannah Christian is No. 6 in the class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Miller and Charlotte Country Day had an easy 61-16 win at Hickory (N.C.) Hawks High, rushing for 251 yards on just 11 carries (22.8 yards per carry) and piling up 326 total yards. Miller also had two solo tackles, both for loss including a sack. Notes: It was Charlotte Country Day's best rushing performance of the season. Season Totals: Miller has seven tackles (four solo), including four tackles for loss and a sack in five games. Team Record: 3-2, No. 3 in Class II rankings for independent schools by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Shelby had a bye week. Season Totals: Scott has 28 tackles (10 solo), including four tackles for loss and a sack, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in five games. Team Record: 2-3 and No. 11 in the state's 2-A rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, had three solo tackles in a 28-7 win at Lanoka Harbor (N.J.) Lacey Township High. Team Record: 2-1, and No. 8 in Division South Group 3 according to MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Thomas had 10 tackles (including three solo), a fumble recovery and two pass breakups on defense and ran two times for eight yards in a 21-19 home win over Holly Springs (N.C.) High. Season Totals: Thomas has 57 tackles (24 solo), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception (pick six), and has rushed 15 times for 116 yards and five scores in six games. Team Record: 5-1.

Last Game: Hoggard's game was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence, and its immediate schedule is in doubt. Season Totals: In three games, Toudle had five receptions for 85 yards and eight rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: Pisgah won 54-6 at Columbus (N.C.) Polk County High. Walker caught a five-yard touchdown in the win. Team Record: 5-1. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 13 in the class 2A ratings



Class of 2020