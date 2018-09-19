Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Rocky Mount's game with Havelock (N.C.) High was cancelled. There is reportedly a chance the contest will get rescheduled. Team Record: 3-0.

Last Game: Clark had eight tackles (five solo), including a sack in a 28-24 loss at Concord (N.C.) Northwest Cabarrus High in a game that was moved up to Wednesday due to Hurricane Florence. Season Totals: Clark has 36 tackles, including 27 solo, a sack and three quarterback hurries in four games.

Team Record: 2-2, ranked No. 4 in the 1A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: In another game that was moved up to Wednesday because of weather, Dawkins and Cox Mill's defense struggled to contain Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg High in a 43-24 road loss. Notes: North Mecklenburg senior quarterback Aaron Scott threw for 288 yards and three scores and rushed for 126 yards (on six carries) and a score against Cox Mill. Team Record: 3-2.

Last Game: Ekwonu and Charlotte Providence Day got into the win column with a 51-0 home win over Hickory (N.C.) Hawks High. The game was moved up to Thursday. Team Record: 1-3.



Last Game: In a game played on Wednesday, Frazier had three tackles (one solo) and an interception that he returned 10 yards in a 38-6 home win over Charlotte's Ardrey Kell High. Notes: That was Frazier's second interception since he transferred to Hough before his junior season. Season Totals: Frazier has 19 tackles (six solo), including a tackle for loss, and an interception in four games. Team Record: 4-0, ranked No. 1 in class 4-A and No. 2 in the entire state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Griffin rushed 28 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns to help Rome High win a 65-51 shootout at home over Carrollton (Ga.) High, alma mater of former NC State tight end Cole Cook. Notes: Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee watched Griffin play Friday. The Bulldogs and Virginia Tech both continue to recruit Griffin. Season Totals: In four games games, Griffin has 81 carries for 870 yards and 13 scores on the ground and five receptions for 115 yards and two more touchdowns. Team Record: 4-0, ranked No. 1 in class AAAAA, No. 2 in the entire state and No. 19 nationally by MaxPreps.com. Related link: POY Watch: Rome’s Griffin taking advantage of opportunity

Rome's Jamious Griffin (NC State commit) in Friday's win: 28 carries, 285 yards, 4 TD's ‼️

And some SERIOUSLY special runs...@JamiousGriffin #1Pack1Goal🐺 pic.twitter.com/PwcYIJHIdv — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) September 17, 2018

Last Game: In a game that was delayed to Tuesday, Benedictine Military School crushed visiting Garden City (Ga.) Groves High 61-0. Season Totals: Entering the game, Harris had 27 tackles (19 solo), two pass breakups and a forced fumble on defense in two games. He also had four receptions for 51 yards and five rushes for 19 yards.

Team Record: 2-1. Ranked No. 3 in class AAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Person had a bye week. Team Record: 2-2.

Last Game: Clayton's game at Wilson (N.C.) Fike was moved to Sept. 27. Season Totals: Jackson has 23 tackles (11 solo), two sacks, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks in four games.

Team Record: 3-1.

Last Game: Southern Nash's game with Wake Forest (N.C.) High was moved to Sept. 27. Season Totals: Knight has 37 carries for 641 yards (17.3 yards per rush) and nine touchdowns in four games. He's returned three kickoffs for an average of 59.0 yards and two scores and that was his first punt return on the year.

Team Record: 4-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 11 in Class 3A by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Butler won 42-21 at Charlotte Providence in a game played Wednesday. Team Record: 2-2. Butler is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Due to Hurricane Florence, Trinity Christian's game with Harrells (N.C.) Christian Academy was cancelled. Notes: Trinity Christian may not play this Friday due to severe flooding in Cumberland County. Season Totals: Lindsay has 11 tackles, including three for loss, a sack and a safety. Team Record: 4-0.

Last Game: East Forsyth had a bye. Season Totals: Martin has 26 tackles (12 solo), including a tackle for loss, one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in three games. He's returned two kickoffs for a total of 57 yards.

Team Record: 4-0. East Forsyth is the No. 13 4A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Wakefield destroyed visiting Durham (N.C.) Southern High, 61-7, in a game that was moved up to Wednesday. Notes: Wakefield has won its second game this year after going winless (0-11) a year ago. Team Record: 2-3.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School rolled to a 51-0 win at Alamo (Ga.) Wheeler High. McMahon had six tackles (three solo) and a sack on defense, and he helped the offense gain 327 total yards, including 203 on the ground where it averaged 9.7 yards per rush. Season Totals: McMahon has 22 tackles (14 solo), including a sack and a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries in three games. Team Record: 2-1. Savannah Christian is No. 7 in the class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Miller and Charlotte Country Day had a bye week. Season Totals: Miller has five tackles (two solo), including two tackles for loss in four games.

Team Record: 2-2.

Last Game: Scott had six tackles, including four solo and a tackle for loss, and broke up a pass in a 28-23 home win over Kings Mountain (N.C.) High. Season Totals: Scott has 28 tackles (10 solo), including four tackles for loss and a sack, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in five games. Team Record: 2-3 and No. 11 in the state's 2-A rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, had three solo tackles and a quarterback hurry in a 12-6 loss at Jackson (N.J.) Memorial High. Team Record: 1-1, and No. 12 in Division South Group 3 according to MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Thomas had six tackles (including one solo) and ran two times for 18 yards and a touchdown in a 57-13 win at Durham (N.C.) Jordan High. Season Totals: Thomas has 47 tackles (21 solo), a forced fumble and an interception (pick six), and has rushed 13 times for 108 yards and five scores in five games.

Team Record: 4-1.

Last Game: Hoggard's game was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence, and its immediate schedule is in doubt. Season Totals: In three games, Toudle had five receptions for 85 yards and eight rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: Pisgah lost 41-7 at home to Greeneville (Tenn.) High. Notes: Pisgah had the first touchdown allowed by Greeneville this season. Greeneville has won 22 straight games and 33 of 34 contests. Team Record: 4-1. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 16 in the class 2A ratings

Class of 2020