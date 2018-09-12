Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Battle and Rocky Mount had a bye week. Team Record: 3-0.



Last Game: Clark had five tackles, including four solo, in a 29-14 win over visiting Providence Day from Charlotte. He also pressured the quarterback three times. Notes: NC State head coach Dave Doeren and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick were at the game. Providence Day features three-star NC State offensive line coach Ikem Ekwonu. Season Totals: Clark has 28 tackles, including 22 solo, and three quarterback hurries in three games. Team Record: 1-1, Ranked No. 4 in the 1A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Dawkins led another strong defensive effort during a 28-7 Cox Mill home victory over Statesville (N.C.) South Iredell High. Notes: Cox Mill's defense has been responsible for allowing no more than seven points in each of its first four games. Team Record: 3-1.

Last Game: Ekwonu and Charlotte Providence Day fell 29-14 at New London (N.C.) North Stanly High. Notes: Ekwonu spent part of the game blocking NCSU four-star commit C.J. Clark. Ekwonu was also responsible for the hit of the game (video below). Head coach Dave Doeren and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick were at the game for NC State. Team Record: 0-3.

Last Game: Hough had a bye week. Notes: Due to Hurricane Florence, Hough's game Friday against Charlotte Ardrey Kell has been moved to Wednesday night. Season Totals: Frazier has 16 tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss in three games. Team Record: 3-0, ranked No. 1 in class 4-A and No. 2 in the entire state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: In a 35-6 win at Marietta (Ga.) Kell High, Griffin rushed 15 times for 235 yards and three scores. He also caught two passes for 74 yards and a score. Notes: Griffin's performance landed him a spot on the USA Today Super 25 Top Star performer of the week poll. (Link) Season Totals: In three games, Griffin has 53 carries for 584 yards and nine scores on the ground and five receptions for 115 yards and two more touchdowns. Team Record: 3-0, ranked No. 1 in class AAAAA, No. 2 in the entire state and No. 12 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Harris piled up 12 tackles, including seven solo, and broke up a pass on defense during a 38-7 loss at Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity. He also ran once for a yard and caught a 10-yard pass. Notes: Blessed Trinity is the top ranked AAAA team in Georgia and rated No. 5 overall in the state by MaxPreps.com. Season Totals: Harris has 27 tackles (19 solo), two pass breakups and a forced fumble on defense in two games. He also has four receptions for 51 yards and five rushes for 19 yards. Team Record: 1-1. Ranked No. 4 in class AAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Harris was active on defense, as the video below shows, during Person's 14-7 win over visiting South Boston (Va.) Halifax County High. Team Record: 2-2.

Last Game: Jackson assisted two tackles and recovered a fumble for Clayton in a 56-0 home win over Angier (N.C.) Harnett Central. Notes: NC State three-star safety target J.R. Walker had two tackles, a pass breakup and a 10-yard reception. Season Totals: Jackson has 23 tackles (11 solo), two sacks, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks in four games. Team Record: 3-1.

Last Game: Knight rushed three times for 154 yards and two touchdowns, returned a punt 43 yards to the end zone and had a kickoff return for a touchdown to help Southern Nash crush Benson (N.C.) West Johnston High 67-14 at home. Notes: Knight's 12 total touchdowns this year is tied for 33rd, unofficially, in the nation according to MaxPreps.com. Season Totals: Knight has 37 carries for 641 yards (17.3 yards per rush) and nine touchdowns in four games. He's returned three kickoffs for an average of 59.0 yards and two scores and that was his first punt return on the year. Team Record: 4-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 11 in Class 3A by MaxPreps.com. Related link: Zonovan Knight's four touchdowns lead Southern Nash to rout of West Johnston, 67-14

Last Game: Butler lost 30-19 at home to Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County High. Note: Lesane did not play due to his ejection for two personal fouls in Butler's previous game. Team Record: 1-2. Butler is ranked No. 8 in Class 4A by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Lindsay had two tackles on defense, including a sack, and helped the offense gain 461 total yards, including 342 yards on the ground, during a 46-13 win at city rival Sandhills Titans. Trinity Christian averaged 9.2 yards per carry. Notes: Trinity Christian has rushed for at least 300 yards in all four of its games. Season Totals: Lindsay has 11 tackles, including three for loss, a sack and a safety. Team Record: 4-0. Trinity Christian is the top-ranked private school in the Class III level in the state of North Carolina according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Martin assisted on a tackle during an easy 60-0 win at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Carver High. Notes: It was a quick night for Martin as East Forsyth led 33-0 at the end of the first quarter and 53-0 at halftime. Season Totals: Martin has 26 tackles (12 solo), including a tackle for loss, one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in three games. He's returned two kickoffs for a total of 57 yards. Team Record: 4-0. East Forsyth is the No. 10 4A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School has a bye. Season Totals: McMahon has 16 tackles (11 solo), a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries in three games. Team Record: 2-1. Savannah Christian is No. 7 in the class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Miller helped Charlotte Country Day pile up 367 total yards, including 191 on the ground where it averaged 9.3 yards per carry, during a 44-7 win at Raleigh Wake Christian Academy. Notes: NC State offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was at the game. Season Totals: Miller has five tackles (two solo), including two tackles for loss in four games. Team Record: 2-2. MaxPreps.com ranks Country Day as the No. 3 independent school in the Class II level.

Last Game: Scott assisted on five tackles in a 27-6 loss at archrival Crest High. Season Totals: Scott has 22 tackles (six solo), including three tackles for loss and a sack, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in four games.

Team Record: 1-3.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, had three solo tackles in a 44-0 win over Lakewood (N.J.) High in Wall Township High's season opener. Team Record: 1-0, and No. 11 in Division South Group 3 according to MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Thomas had 10 tackles (including four solo) and ran three times for 49 yards and two scores in a 28-12 win at home against Raleigh Sanderson High. Notes: This was Thomas' second career two-touchdown performance. Season Totals: Thomas has 41 tackles (20 solo), a forced fumble and an interception (pick six), and has rushed 11 times for 90 yards and four scores in four games. Team Record: 3-1.

Last Game: Toudle caught three passes for 67 yards and rushed seven times for 23 yards and a score in a 42-35 home loss to Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Carolina Forest High. Notes: Toudle and his fellow Wilmington natives will likely have little football on their mind as it awaits a potential landfall from Hurricane Florence. Season Totals: In three games, Toudle has a five receptions for 85 yards and eight rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: Pisgah won 35-13 at Rutherfordton (N.C.) R-S Central High. Team Record: 4-0. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 15 in the class 2A ratings.



Class of 2020