Wolfpack football commitments in action - Week 2

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Allen only nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown and had a catch that lost four yards in a 55-14 home loss to visiting Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland High. He also completed his one pass attempt for 30 yards. Cleveland is rated the No. 5 team in the state regardless of classification according to MaxPreps.com. Season Stats: Allen has 10 carries for 59 yards and a score and 11 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns in two games. Team Record: 0-2.



Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola started their season with a 71-0 thrashing at Kissimmee (Fla.) Tohopekaliga High. Team Record: 1-0 and the No. 6 team in Florida Division 6A according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Cleveland had seven tackles (four solo), including four for loss and a sack, and also added a quarterback hurry as Carrollwood Day opened its season with a 39-13 win at St. Petersburg (Fla.) Catholic. Team Record: 1-0 and No. 15 team in Florida Division 3A.

Last Game: East Forsyth rolled to a 55--26 home win over Rolesville (N.C.) High, who played for the state 4-A title last year. Crowell had 12 tackles (six solo) and blocked an extra point in the victory. Season Stats: Crowell has 16 tackles (eight solo), including one for a loss, and a blocked kick in two games. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 6 in the state by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Chapin's season-opener was a 46-25 win over Mid-Carolina High from Prosperity, S.C. Galloway caught a 59-yard touchdown pass in the victory and also ran for two scores. Team Record: 1-0.

Last Game: Sumter lost 13-0 at Columbia (S.C.) A.C. Flora High. Jackson is missing the season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record: 1-1.

Last Game: Morris completed 15 of 22 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns and ran four times for 23 yards in a 41-28 home win over Johns Creek (Ga.) High. Season stats: In two games, Morris has completed 20 of 33 passes for 463 yards and six touchdowns and rushed nine times for 54 yards. Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 10 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.

Last Game: Thomas, NC State's lone class of 2023 commit, completed 12 of 14 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns and rushed four times for a net loss of seven yards, leading Heritage High to a 34-0 home win over Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville High. Season Stats: In two games, Thomas is 23-of-27 passing for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Team Record: 2-0.

Last Game: Thompson and Whiteville had their game against Shallotte (N.C.) West Brunswick postponed by COVID-19. Team Record: 1-0.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High rolled to a 40-7 home win over Greenville (N.C.) D.H. Conley High. Team Record: 1-1.

Last Game: Vick and Southern Nash had their week two game against Wendell (N.C.) Corinth Holders canceled because of COVID-19. Season Stats: Vick has rushed 14 times for 145 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 1-0.