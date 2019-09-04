Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Rolesville rolled to a 34-13 home win over Wilson (N.C.) Fike High. Note: Last week's shortened game against Franklinton, in which Rolesville led 7-0 after scoring on its opening drive before inclement weather arrived, is no longer counted as a win on Rolesville's record. Team Record: 1-0.

Last Game: South Effingham won in overtime over visiting Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins, 29-26. Team Record: 2-0.

Last Game: Boykin caught four passes for 21 yards and ran three times for eight yards offensively while adding four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception on defense in a 48-12 loss to visiting Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High. Boykin also returned a pair of punts for a total of 45 yards. Note: Dudley four-star receiver Michael Wyman, a South Carolina commit, was covered throughout the game by Boykin and held to two receptions for 21 yards. Boykin's interception came while covering Wyman. Season: Boykin has 6.5 tackles, including one for a loss, an interception and a pass breakup on defense and caught eight passes for 98 yards and a score on offense. He's also rushed for 13 yards and those were his first two punt returns of the year. Team Record: 1-1.

Last Game: In his season debut, Finley completed 12 of 16 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns during a 42-0 win over visiting city-rival Phoenix Central. Team Record: 1-0.

Last Game: Gosnell caught three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, ran twice for 17 yards and returned a kickoff 70 yards during a 63-9 home win over Starmount High from Boonville, N.C. Season: Through two games Gosnell has 10 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Those were his first rushes and kickoff return of the season. Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state at the NCHSAA 1A level by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Brookwood High went on the road and pulled away from Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge High, 36-20. Team Record: 1-1.

Last Game: Archer had a bye. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 8 regardless of classification in the state of Georgia by MaxPreps.com. Also rated the No. 7 Class AAAAAAA team.

Last Game: In a high profile showdown with visiting Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, Gonzaga rolled to a 33-14 win. Note: American Heritage is ranked No. 12 in the state of Florida regardless of classifications by MaxPreps.com. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 11 in MaxPreps.com's writer's poll. Also No. 5 in the state of Maryland.

Last Game: McCollum had a huge performance with five receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns during a 59-14 home win over Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside High. He also ran for a score. Season: Through two games McCollum has eight catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record: 2-0 and ranked No. 13 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com. Also the top-rated team at the Class AAAAA level.

Last Game: Visiting Richmond (Va.) Benedictine knocked off Bishop Sullivan, 49-26. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 8 regardless of classification in the state of Georgia by MaxPreps.com. Also rated the No. 7 Class AAAAAAA team.

Last Game: Myers Park had a bye. Team Record: 1-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Udoh caught a pair of passes for 21 yards during a 21-10 loss at city-rival Jack Britt High. Season: Through two weeks Udoh has made five receptions for 58 yards and a score. Team Record: 1-1.



Last Game: Vann had six tackles (four solo), including one for a loss that was a sack, during a 22-17 home loss to Apex (N.C.) Friendship High. Note: The Wolfpacker was at this game and has a scouting report for its subscribers. Team Record: 1-1.