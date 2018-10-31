Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Battle had seven tackles (four solo), caught a 17-yard pass and was credited with a 2-yard kickoff return after catching a short kick near the sideline during a 35-21 loss at Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High. The game was moved to Thursday, Oct. 25. Season Totals: Battle has 35 tackles (25 solo), including two for a loss, and has recorded an interception, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery through seven games. He's also returned four kickoffs for a total of 97 yards and a punt for 11 yards. Offensively, Battle has five receptions for 70 yards. Team Record: 7-1, ranked No. 9 in the 3A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Clark did not play in North Stanly's easy 64-0 home win over Robbins (N.C.) North Moore High that was played on Thursday night. Season Totals: Clark has 83 tackles, including 51 solo hits and six sacks, plus a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries in nine games.

Team Record: 8-2, ranked No. 2 in the 1A classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Dawkins helped Cox Mill defeat city rival Central Cabarrus 31-15 on the road. Note: Cox Mill has tied a school record for wins in a season with eight. Team Record: 8-2, No. 14 in 3-A classification rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Ekwonu helped his brother Osita Ekwonu rush 30 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns, but Providence Day lost in the last second at home 33-32 to Charlotte Christian, the fifth-ranked overall team in the state according to MaxPreps.com. Note: The two teams will meet in a rematch in the first round of the state playoffs for independent schools' Division I on Friday. Team Record: 5-5 and No. 4 seed in the Independent School Division I playoffs.



Last Game: Frazier had five tackles, including four solo and one for a loss, during a 28-12 win at West Charlotte High. Season Totals: Frazier has 38 tackles (21 solo), including two tackles for loss, and an interception in nine games. Team Record: 9-0, ranked No. 6 in class 4A and No. 7 in the entire state by MaxPreps.com

Last Game: In a half of action Griffin rushed 19 times for 174 yards and five touchdowns during a 62-7 home win over Villa Rica (Ga.) High. Note: Griffin became the first 2,000-yard rusher in school history. Season Totals: Griffin has 188 carries for 2,024 yards (10.8 yards per rush) and 31 scores in 10 games this season. Team Record: 10-0, ranked No. 1 in class AAAAA, No. 6 in the entire state and No. 51 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Harris ran twice for 16 yards and a touchdown in an easy 55-0 win at Savannah (Ga.) Beach High. Season Totals: Defensively, Harris has 50 tackles (40 solo), including two for losses, and has recorded three interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and a quarterback hurry. On offense, he has caught 10 passes for 166 yards and two scores, and rushed 29 times for 206 yards and nine touchdowns. Team Record: 8-1. Ranked No. 6 in class AAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Person lost 38-27 at Wentworth (N.C.) Rockingham County High. Team Record: 3-6.

Last Game: Jackson did not play in a 63-3 win at home against Smithfield-Selma High. Season Totals: Jackson has 58 tackles (31 solo), 5.5 sacks and an additional five tackles for loss, plus a fumble recovery and four blocked kicks (three field goals and one punt) in eight games. Team Record: 7-2.

Last Game: Knight ran 23 times for 285 yards and a touchdown on senior night in a 35-21 home win over previously undefeated Rocky Mount (N.C.) High. Note: Knight became Southern Nash's all-time leader in rushing yards with 4,264. Season Totals: Knight has 82 carries for 1,245 yards (15.2 yards per rush) and 16 touchdowns, and one reception for a 19-yard touchdown in seven games. He's returned four kickoffs for an average of 54.8 yards and two scores, and two punts for a 51-yard average and two touchdowns. Team Record: 7-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A by MaxPreps.com. Related link: Zonovan Knight enjoys banner senior night

Last Game: Lesane had a touchdown run and reception, the latter 41 yards, and also had an interception but his return for a score was called back by a penalty. Another flag wiped out a second rushing score for Lesane in Butler's 51-6 win at Charlotte Garinger High. Team Record: 6-2. Butler is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A and No. 6 in the state by MaxPreps.com

Last Game: Trinity Christian's game against Fayetteville Christian was cancelled. Season Totals: Lindsay has 19 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks and a safety, in six games. Team Record: 7-0, No. 2 seed in the independent Division I state playoff.

Last Game: In a game moved to Thursday night, Martin assisted on three tackles and intercepted a pass that he ran back 49 yards during a 43-7 win over city-rival Glenn High. Season Totals: Martin has 59 tackles (27 solo), including two tackle for losses, two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a blocked kick in nine games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score, and has two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 9-0. East Forsyth is the No. 7 4A team in the state and No. 11 overall regardless of classification according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: In a game moved to Thursday, Wakefield lost 42-0 at undefeated, two-time defending state 4-AA champ Wake Forest (N.C.) High. Team Record: 3-6.

Last Game: Savannah Christian School won 48-8 at home against Claxton (Ga.) High. McMahon had five tackles (three solo) and a quarterback hurry. He also helped the offense rush for 301 yards and average 7.7 yards per carry while piling up 424 total yards. Season Totals: McMahon has 48 tackles (32 solo), including three sacks and seven tackles for loss, and has added a pass breakup, a forced fumble and six quarterback hurries in nine games. Team Record: 8-1. Savannah Christian is No. 6 in the class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Charlotte Country Day had 320 total yards, including 197 yards rushing (5.5 yards per carry) in a 31-16 home loss to Charlotte Latin. Season Totals: Miller had 12 tackles (seven solo), including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, in 10 games. Team Record: 5-5, No. 4 seed in the Division II state playoffs for private schools. Charlotte Latin is the top seed.

Last Game: Scott had 12 tackles (eight solo), including three for loss and a sack, broke up a pass and recovered a fumble in a 31-14 win at Forest City (N.C.) East Rutherford High. The game was moved to Thursday. Season Totals: Scott has 65 tackles (29 solo), including 16 tackles for loss and four sacks, and has posted three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked punts in 10 games. He's also caught a 14-yard touchdown pass. Team Record: 7-3 and No. 6 in the state's 2A rankings according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, helped Wall (N.J.) Township to a 20-0 home win 20-0 over Neptune (N.J.) High. Season Totals: Shimko has 13 solo tackles and a quarterback hurry in seven games. Team Record: 5-2, and No. 4 seed in the South Group 3 state playoffs bracket.

Last Game: Thomas ran three times for 16 yards and a touchdown and also had 13 tackles (five solo) and a forced fumble in a 16-0 win at Rolesville (N.C.) High. He also returned a punt 16 yards. The game was played on Thursday. Season Totals: Thomas has 88 tackles (41 solo), three sacks, a safety, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception (pick six), and has rushed 25 times for 157 yards and seven scores in nine games. Team Record: 8-1, and rated No. 20 among 4A schools in the state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: In a game moved to Thursday, Toudle caught a 39-yard touchdown pass on a trick play (halfback pass from the receiver) and ran twice for 13 yards in a 49-0 home win over Southport (N.C.) South Brunswick High. Season Totals: In eight games, Toudle has 15 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and 19 rushes for 79 yards and four scores.

Team Record: 7-1 and ranked No. 18 in the 4-A state classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Walker caught a four-yard pass during Pisgah's 21-14 win at Franklin (N.C.) High. Team Record: 9-1. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 7 in class 2A.

Class of 2020