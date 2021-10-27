NC State Wolfpack football commitments in action — Week 10

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed this past week. All games were played last Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Rose had a bye week. Season Stats: Through nine games, Allen had 74 carries for 529 yards and eight scores, and 21 catches for 404 yards and six touchdowns. Team Record: 5-4.



Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola were defeated, 53-6, in a road game at Orlando (Fla.) Jones High. Team Record: 5-3.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day rolled to a 42-7 victory at home over city-rival Cambridge Christian. Cleveland had a sack in the win. Season stats: In seven games prior to Friday, Cleveland had 43 tackles (27 solo), including 21 for loss and six sacks. He's added four quarterback hurries, an interception and two pass breakups. Team Record: 6-2 and the No. 12 team in Florida Division 3A.

Last Game: In a 44-38 triple overtime home win over city-rival Glenn High, Crowell had eight tackles (three solo), including one for a loss, and blocked a field goal. Season Stats: Crowell has 59 tackles (27 solo), including nine for a loss and two sacks, plus an interception, four pass breakups and two blocked kicks in eight games. Team Record: 7-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Galloway ran for ran for a score and caught two touchdowns in a 47-14 home win over Lexington (S.C.) River Bluff High. Season Stats: Galloway had rushed for 730 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught two scores in seven games prior to Friday and has also returned a kickoff for a TD. Team Record: 6-2 and ranked No. 13 in the state's Division AAAAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Sumter won 24-7 at home over Murrells Inlet (S.C.) St. James High. Jackson will not play this season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record: 7-1 and ranked No. 10 in Division AAAAA.

Last Game: Morris completed 16 of 29 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and ran six times for 25 yards during a 35-7 home win over Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding High. Season stats: In eight games, Morris has completed 108 of 167 passes (64.7 percent accuracy) for 2,041 yards and 26 touchdowns with three picks, and rushed 45 times for 204 yards and two scores. Morris is 11th in the state of Georgia in passing yards this season. Team Record: 7-1 and ranked No. 4 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.

Last Game: Thomas completed 17 of 26 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in a 37-18 home win over Raleigh Wakefield High. Season Stats: In nine games, Thomas is 142-of-217 passing (65.4 percent) for 2,029 yards and 26 touchdowns with six interceptions, and he has also rushed for a pair of scores. He is 12th in the state of North Carolina in passing yards Team Record: 8-1.

Last Game: Whiteville rolled again with a 70-0 home win over Rocky Point (N.C.) Heide Trask High. Thompson had three tackles for loss and broke up a pass. Thompson and his teammates have won its last four games by a combined score of 260-19. Team Record: 8-0.

Last Game: Timmons caught three passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns to help Northern Guilford remain undefeated with a 51-0 home win over city-rival Western Guilford High. He also returned three punts for a total of 46 yards. Season Stats: In eight games played, Timmons caught 28 passes for 463 yards and 11 touchdowns, and returned 28 punts for an average of 10.5 yards and two scores. He has returned a pair of kickoffs for a total of 87 yards. Timmons has scored a TD in all but one game he's played. Team Record: 9-0 and ranked No. 16 in the state of North Carolina by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High lost at home to city-rival Panther Creek, 42-35. Cary ran for 197 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry in the defeat. Defensively, Vann had seven tackles (two solo), including a pair for loss. Season Stats: Vann has 31 tackles (10 solo), including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one. Team Record: 3-6.

Last Game: Southern Nash was stunned in overtime at home, 29-28, by visiting Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash for its first loss of the season. Vick ran for a touchdown in the loss. The Wolfpacker was at the game and will have more from Vick's performance, including a video and a scouting report. Season Stats: In seven games prior to Friday's loss, Vick had rushed 98 times for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught four passes for 121 yards and three scores. He also had a 91-yard kickoff return for a score, and on defense he had seven tackles (three solo) and a pick. Team Record: 7-1.