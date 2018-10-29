BAILEY — Last Thursday night, a pair of undefeated rivals in Rocky Mount (N.C.) High and Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High squared off in a 3-A game at Southern Nash. Both teams feature high profile NC State football commitments.

For Rocky Mount, four-star cornerback Shyheim Battle had seven tackles (four solo) and caught a 17-yard pass.



But the night belonged to three-star running back Zonovan Knight and Southern Nash. Knight ran 23 times for 285 yards and a touchdown in the 35-21 win. The victory was especially sweet for Knight. The game was Senior Night for Southern Nash, and during the course of the evening Knight went over 1,000 yards for a third straight year and became Southern Nash’s all-time leader in rushing yards with 4,264.

“It’s a great feeling,” Knight said afterward. “Coach [Brian] Foster always said, ‘You’ll be remembered for something.’ I feel like I’ve made my mark, and I’ll be remembered for that for a long time.”

Hurricanes Florence and Michael have wrecked havoc on the Southern Nash schedule, including ruining a game against two-time defending 4-AA state champion Wake Forest (N.C.) High. Southern Nash has only played seven games this season, and Knight has been ultra productive, rushing 82 times for 1,245 yards (15.2 yards per carry) and 16 scores.

Knight began the Wake Forest contest with an 80-yard touchdown run on his first carry, but a string of thunderstorms rolled through to force the cancellation of the game when it was in the second quarter.

“That was a big matchup,” Knight added. “If we would have won, that would have put us at No. 1 in 3-A.”

Knight was pleased to become the most productive running back in school history on Senior Night against an undefeated archrival.

“That’s the mindset I had,” Knight said. “I wanted to enjoy my senior night and get the record because I know this is our last guaranteed home game.”

Soon, Knight will be trying to make new memories at a different level. He is set to enroll early at NC State and will take his official visit to the Wolfpack in one of the first two weekends in December.

Knight said he is “secure” in his commitment to the Wolfpack, which came in July. He noted that running backs coach Des Kitchings communicates with him regularly.

“He pretty much texts me every day, even if it’s just a motivational message,” Knight said.

The 5-foot-11, 176-pounder is a regular visitor for NC State home games this fall.

“It’s great, because you have a lot of fans that know about me that walk up and introduce themselves,” Knight said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Rivals.com ranks Knight the No. 28 running back in the country and the No. 20 prospect in the state of North Carolina.