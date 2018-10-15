NC State commit Chris Toudle glad to be back on the field
On Sept. 14, Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, N.C., which is just outside of Wilmington. Waiting it out in Wilmington was NC State three-star wide receiver commit Chris Toudle from Hoggard High School.
For the most part, Toudle and his family emerged unscathed with thankfully minimal damage, but Toudle did have to labor without power for about six days.
