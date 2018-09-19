Earlier this year, NC State opened its season with James Madison, where Wolfpack corners coach George Barlow coached from 1999-2008. If that was not enough to bring some nostalgia for him, two games later Barlow is about to return to his alma mater.

From 1986-90, Barlow was a defensive back at Marshall, famously once intercepting three passes in a game against East Tennessee State, which is tied for a school record. In 1991, Barlow jumped into his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Marshall, and then was the Thundering Herd’s linebackers coach for two seasons.

Indeed, this month has been a bit of a stroll down memory lane.

“Before the season I didn’t think much about it,” Barlow admitted. “But once it’s all unfolding now it really is because I spent a bunch of years at both, bunch of great memories from both places.”

Marshall in particular played an instrumental part of Barlow’s life experience. The native of Chicago had an adjustment when he showed up in Huntington, W.V. As Barlow put it when asked what were the biggest differences: “Just everything.”

“I went from inner city Chicago where I barely saw grass to Huntington, West Virginia where there are hills, bridges, streams,” Barlow recalled. “Those two places are totally different. It was a little bit of a culture shock in the beginning.”

Barlow credited Marshall with helping him mature.

“There’s a lot of great people there, helped me grow as a man and helped me really establish where I’m at now to have a quality of life I’m at now that I didn’t have before I got there,” Barlow stated. “It’s a special place and a lot of special people.”

When Barlow was suiting up for the Thundering Herd, the thought of having a major conference team like NC State visiting Marshall was unrealistic. The program has come a long ways since his days roaming the secondary.

“They’ve got it a little bit better,” Barlow acknowledged.

Barlow anticipates, from experience, that the environment Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium will be as good as any NC State sees this year. Since Barlow’s daughter had lived in the Huntington area for years until just recently, Barlow has also had chances to visit multiple times annually.

Thus this weekend is strictly a business trip for him. To that end, his top priority will be trying to find a better way to cover Marshall star senior receiver Tyre Brady, who caught 11 passes for 248 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, against the Pack during a 37-20 win over NCSU last season.

Brady set a new Carter-Finley Stadium record for most receiving yards by an opposing receiver. Barlow noted there were not many good memories from that tape.

“He was that good that day,” Barlow remembered. “We’re playing a big-time receiver and we have to be ready. Our technique and execution have to be on point.”

Maybe Barlow can show his corners the tape of a younger Barlow at Marshall against East Tennessee State to help make his teaching points.