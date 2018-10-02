NC State has contingently added a 12th game to the schedule, booking East Carolina for a noon kickoff on Dec. 1 unless either team reaches the title game of their respective conferences.

NCSU was scheduled to host West Virginia and ECU was supposed to be at Virginia Tech on Sept. 15, but both games were cancelled due to Hurricane Florence.

"This replacement game makes sense for both schools," said Director of Athletics Debbie Yow in a prepared statement. "NC State lost a home game and ECU lost a road game due to Hurricane Florence. We're pleased to be able to secure this twelfth game for both our fans and our team."

According to the statement, all season ticket holders and their parking will have their West Virginia ticket honored for the game. ECU fans will receive WVU's original ticket allotment. A limited number of single game tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 to Wolfpack Club members.

The two teams will also open the 2019 schedule in Raleigh. NC State is scheduled to return to Greenville in 2022. An agreement was also reached to play ECU in Raleigh in 2025 and then the Pirates will host a game in 2028.

NC State's future non-conference games through the 2028 season are below.