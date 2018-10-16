On Monday, we went over five positives through the first half of the season to explain why NC State is 5-0 as it reached the bye. But a key part of every self-evaluation that goes on during the off week is acknowledging the areas of potential improvement.

Here are five negatives that can be better and would help NC State stay in contention in the ACC.

Special Teams

Lost in the excitement over having a fairly consistent place kicking performance from freshman Christopher Dunn, who is 8 for 11 on field goals with a long of 44 yards and has not missed an extra point, is the fact that the other aspects of special teams are struggling.

Opponents are averaging 11.2 yards per punt return, which is 98th out of 130 teams at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Only Florida State and Miami are worse in the ACC. The Pack has given up an average of 21.1 yards per kickoff return, which also ranks in the bottom half of the FBS (tied with Alabama for 69th). Teams have also been averaging 3.6 kickoff returns per game against State, which is tied for 115th. That’s partially explained by a good offense leading to higher kickoffs, but also due to NCSU only having nine touchbacks on 30 kickoffs.

NC State has had both a punt and field goal blocked, with the punt block resulting in a touchdown, and senior A.J. Cole III’s punting average of 40.5 yards thus far is a career-low for the expected All-ACC contender. Twice NCSU has fumbled on returns, one leading directly to a touchdown and the other setting up a field goal.

Thus there is a lot of room for improvement for the Wolfpack special teams.

Red Zone Offense

For all of NC State’s efficiency on offense, it still has left points on the board. In 28 trips to the red zone, the Pack has scored 23 times, or 82.14 percent. That is tied with Oregon for 83rd in the country. More troublesome is the touchdown percentage rate of 57.14 percent, tied for 91st.

The numbers are somewhat skewed by a particularly porous game in the red zone against Boston College, when NC State was 3 of 6 and turned the ball over twice while also having a short 19-yard field goal blocked.

But scoring more touchdowns in the red zone is an important step that the offense needs to take in the second half of the year.

Stopping The Pass

NC State’s defensive success this year sounds like a classic “bend but don’t break approach.” The offense does a good job keeping its defense on the sideline, and the defense in turn is good at stopping the run, getting stops on third downs, limiting explosive plays and keeping teams out of the end zone once in the red zone.

But teams have had success throwing the football against NC State. The Pack has allowed 234.0 yards passing a game, 84th in the FBS. That’s partially explained by NC State’s general defensive philosophy of selling out to stop the run. Indeed, NCSU is 13th nationally in rush defense at 107.4 yards a contest, second best in the ACC. But teams are not really trying either. They are averaging only 29.0 rushing attempts a game, which is fifth fewest in FBS. (NC State generally playing with a lead also probably plays a role.)

So while NC State would love to seeing fewer passing yards per game, the above formula has been okay so far. It’s worth noting though that NC State is allowing 7.0 yards per pass attempt (tied for 57th), a 59.3 percent completion rate (tied for 61st) and a 123.22 passer rating (51st). All numbers that while ranking in the top half of the country are also fairly average and can be better.

The biggest positive has been allowing just five touchdown passes, one of 18 teams in the country to have allowed five or fewer. The caveat is only one other team among those 18, Appalachian State which has allowed just two, has played only five games. The rest have played at least six contests.

Being More Disruptive On Defense

NC State’s weakest link this year on defense is stronger than it was last year. A season ago, the Pack could rely on its front four to be disruptive, but the linebacker corps, while tough and physical, lacked some athleticism, and the secondary was inexperienced and exposed too often. That led to a lot of catastrophic plays that were especially troublesome in losses to Notre Dame and Clemson.

This year there has been an upgrade in athleticism at linebacker, with fifth-year senior Germaine Pratt playing at a potential All-ACC level, and the secondary has been much more stable on the back end.

That said, the Pack’s 6.2 tackles per loss per game is tied for 57th in the FBS and down from the 6.46 it averaged a year ago. The good news is the average sacks per game is up from 2.31 to 2.60, which ranks a respectable 43rd nationally.

Running The Football

This is an area that in hindsight we may be able to say stats were misleading. NC State is 95th nationally in rushing yards per game at 144.8.

However, the following were all contributing factors into that:

• The Pack relies heavily on its tight ends in the running game blocking schemes, and the injury to redshirt sophomore Dylan Autenrieth and unavailability of redshirt sophomore Cary Angeline for the first two games left NCSU shorthanded and playing a redshirt freshman in Damien Darden, who has since left the team.

• NC State has been able to establish a strong interior line rotation after the first two games thanks to the emergence of redshirt sophomore Joe Sculthorpe. The former high school state wrestling champ made the Pro Football Focus' (PFF) weekly All-American team after his performance against Virginia.

He joins an already stout interior line that includes a pair of fifth-year seniors in center Garrett Bradbury and guard Terronne Prescod. Both made PFF's midseason All-American team, and Bradbury was recently mentioned as being perhaps the best center in the country by ESPN’s Cole Cubelic.

• Rivals100 true freshman Ricky Person Jr. was shut down for two weeks following the season opener to fully heal his preseason hamstring injury that was slow to recover. He was much more like himself when he returned to the lineup against Virginia and rushed for over 100 yards, and his slashing style provides a good compliment to the power rushing of senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr., who rushed for over 100 yards against Boston College.

Thus while NC State is averaging just 144.8 yards per game on the ground, with all of its pieces in place and gelling, over the past two games it has averaged 201.0 yards a game and a respectable 4.4 yards per attempt. Those numbers include a 15-yard loss on a bad snap against BC and four kneel downs to end the two games that resulted in an additional five yards of loss. The average yards per carry increases to 4.8 yards when those are removed. It should also be noted Virginia ranks a decent 39th nationally in rushing defense.

That trend of increased production in the running game must continue.