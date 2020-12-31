"It just adds to the fuel that we have to prove people wrong.”

“I think we were picked to finish 11th in the league, and there wasn’t a lot of our guys on the preseason all-conference lists. There wasn’t a whole lot of notoriety about anything in our program, and we continue to find ways to win games and do good things.

“I kind of feel like we have been disrespected, a lot, throughout the season that way, and even in some of the all-conference stuff at the end,” Doeren noted. “It just adds to the chip that we carry here.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren is also not shy about using the chip-on-the-shoulder mentality that has worked so well for his team during its 8-3 regular season that included a 7-3 mark in the ACC.

In a year of perceived slights for the Wolfpack football program, it’s just the latest and perhaps final one in 2020.

Kentucky is slightly favored by oddsmakers to defeat NC State on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, which is a noon kickoff on ESPN.

Doeren noted that he expects his team to have plenty of not only motivation but also desire and want-to to play the bowl game. In a year where many teams opted out or are dealing with multiple players choosing to bypass the postseason, Doeren said his squad has been all-in on the idea of a bowl game from the beginning.

Hence the topic of whether or not to play was not thoroughly discussed.

“The way they celebrated after we got bowl eligible, there wasn’t much of a conversation to have,” Doeren noted. “I think it’s about finishing what we started, and this group has enjoyed playing all year.

“We have open dialogue. If it is a topic worth discussing, they would have come to me on it. You could tell that they wanted to play and are excited about the opportunity to be back in the Gator Bowl against an SEC team.”

Fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline has already announced that he will play the game and then focus on moving ahead to the NFL Draft rather than return for the option of playing another year.

Junior All-American defensive tackle Alim McNeill announced his intention to turn pro early prior to the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech. At the time, McNeill said he was planning to play the bowl game, but no final announcement has been made and likely won’t be until game time, per Doeren.

Nor did the coach go into details of who would or would not play from an injury-standpoint other than to say, “We’re pretty healthy.”

“There’s no reason to give any information like that up,” he added.

Doeren knows that whoever does strap it up Saturday will have to be prepared for a physical football game. He praised the size of Kentucky’s front on both sides of the football. He is particularly impressed with the Wildcats’ offensive line that features three all-conference members, and how it had to overcome the tragedy of losing its position coach, John Schlarman, who died from cancer in November.

“You can tell those guys care about each other, so it’s going to be a very physical game against a good physical group up front from Kentucky,” Doeren said.

One of the biggest keys to the game in Doeren’s eyes will be turnovers. He cited how both Florida and Wake Forest had bowl games get away from them on Wednesday due to interceptions. The coach noted that winning turnover margin is "paramount."

“We’re undefeated when we win the turnover margin, so it’s critical,” Doeren continued. “It’s the one thing you can point to if you want to assure a win for us: to take care of the ball and for us to get it back.”

The final outcome will also depend on a simple formula: execution.

“That’s what games like this come down to,” Doeren explained. “I think both teams are very sound and play hard, so it’s a good matchup.”