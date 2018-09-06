NC State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz is usually a perfectionist, so his views on the Wolfpack offense in the season opener against James Madison, fit the script perfectly.

NC State had three touchdowns in five chances in the red zone during the 24-13 win over JMU last Saturday. Naturally, Drinkwitz wants 5-for-5, and knows what is needed to achieve that. The running game produced 83 yards on 29 carries, which was another area of concern.

Becoming more efficient in the red zone, running the football better and having more success on first and second downs were some of the main areas the Wolfpack aim to get better against Georgia State on Saturday.

Drinkwitz is a believer that the biggest room for growth is from week one to week two.

“You want to score touchdowns every time you get in there,” Drinkwitz said. “The biggest thing is you can’t turn the ball over [one fumble on the day]. You don’t have the turnover there [by freshman running back Tyler Baker-Williams], we are all a little bit better.”

NC State had four more plays [72] than James Madison, but the Dukes won the time of possession battle. Drinkwitz said calling the right play at the right time was the key and didn’t feel the Wolfpack held anything back in trying to accomplish that end goal. Sixth-year quarterback Ryan Finley and the passing game was working, and as a result there were 43 passing plays and 29 rushing plays.

“We used whatever we thought would help us win,” Drinkwitz said. “We didn’t save anything. Some plays didn’t work and some did work. The third downs worked and the red zone stuff worked.”

Drinkwitz pointed out that NC State rushed 35 times for 89 yards in the season-opening loss vs. South Carolina last year, and the running game turned into a team strength as the year progressed. He hopes to see similar growth in the coming weeks.

NC State went an impressive 11 of 16 on third-down conversions, and one of the times that came up inches short, the Wolfpack converted on a quarterback sneak on fourth down. Having shorter third-down opportunities was part of the to-do list after the game.

“I’d love to score on every play, but they give you three downs to get 10 yards,” Drinkwitz said. “We did a great job of that. We had a great plan and executed on third downs. Would we love to execute on first and second downs, absolutely. What matter is converting and we did do that.”

NC State was also missing three tight ends, and the Wolfpack enjoy playing multiple tight ends in various sets. Redshirt sophomores Dylan Parham and Dylan Autenrieth both missed the game due to injury, and redshirt sophomore Cary Angeline will be eligible for the fourth game of the season.

“All that is excuses and we used what we used,” Drinkwitz said. “We had a plan put together and we scored three points per possession and only had the ball eight times.”

Establishing the run game might be the No. 1 offensive priority against Georgia State. Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy tallied 17 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, but the various freshman reserves combined for six yards.

“We are going to do a better job of establishing the run, and I’m going to call better run plays to give our guys a chance,” Drinkwitz said. “It wasn’t because of injuries. We just have to get better.”

Georgia State defensive coordinator Nate Fuqua was the outside linebackers coach at Wofford when the Terriers lost 38-17 at NC State on Sept. 15, 2007.

Georgia State allowed 181 rushing yards, 201 passing yards and forced one interception in a 24-20 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday. The Panthers had only one sack, but Drinkwitz said he didn’t take that much away from watching the film of the game.

“You watch it for personnel, and you see they have big, long and physical guys,” Drinkwitz said. “They have good tacklers. You go back to last year and see they have a good scheme. They play hard and have good coaching.”