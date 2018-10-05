Despite losing nine seniors off last year's team who were extensive starters for NC State’s defense, through four games this fall the Pack ranks 13th nationally in points per game (15.3), tied for 19th in rush defense (104.3 yards per game) and a respectable 40th in total defense (347.3 yards a contest).

That has surprised many who assumed that NC State was facing a major rebuilding job on the defensive side of the ball. Redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams, who is helping take over for a pair of drafted players at his position, has 18 tackles, including five for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Smith-Williams said the defense’s early success is not a surprise within the Murphy Center.

“We knew we were capable of this,” Smith-Williams said. “We’re excited to prove it.”

The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder from Raleigh also has a theory why the Pack has exceeded expectations.

“We’re all loving each other, we’re all having a blast playing together,” he stated. “It’s been an amazing experience so far this year.”

There may not be a Bradley Chubb standing out as a household name in college football, but the collective teamwork may actually be better this fall.

“We are not big name guys,” Smith-Williams added. “We’re trying to prove ourselves, make a name for ourselves, and in the same sense we’re all playing for each other.”

Thus with having so much fun on the field with a strong camaraderie among your teammates it is no surprise that Smith-Williams noted earlier this week that, “Saturday can’t come soon enough.”

Smith-Williams’ desire to get back on the field is partially fueled by the challenge the Pack’s defense will face from Boston College, led by star sophomore running back A.J. Dillon, who may be a game-time decision after injuring his ankle against Temple last week. BC has scored at least 40 points in all four of their wins this season and is averaging 43.2 points a contest overall, 19th best in the country.

The Eagles are rushing for an average of 243.4 yards per contest, also 19th highest nationally.

Smith-Williams said that the defense is preparing as if Dillon will play, and that BC’s physicality on offense is well-known.

“You can turn the film on and see that,” he said. “We’ve heard it all week from our coaches. We already knew that. We’ve been playing them for years, nothing new.”

Although the Pack may have a no-name defense, the spotlight will be on them Saturday, especially Smith-Williams and his fellow linemen.

“This is an upfront game, and we know that,” Smith-Williams said.