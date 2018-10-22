NC State sophomore combo guard Braxton Beverly fractured his left non-shooting hand in practice last Friday and will have surgery Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder will have his playing status updated at a later date. NC State opens the season Nov. 5 against Mount St. Mary’s at PNC Arena.

Beverly was expected to bolster the backcourt at both guard spots, whether relieving junior point guard Markell Johnson, or playing alongside him. He averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game last year. Beverly shot just 39.1 percent from the field, but proved to be a streaky but effective three-point shooter at 38.5 percent, which was fourth on the team among NCSU players with 44 three-point attempts or more.

Beverly’s injury, if he misses game action, could alter the roles of both sophomore point guard Blake Harris and redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels. Harris will definitely spell Johnson, and with Johnson’s improved outside jumper, he could also play off the ball at times. The 6-3, 190-pound Harris averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 assists in 13.9 minutes per game at Missouri before quitting the team Jan. 3 following a win at South Carolina. Harris transferred to NC State for the second semester and won a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for the first semester of this season.

Daniels could slide down when C.J. Bryce is out of the game and create more minutes for fifth-year senior forward Eric Lockett.